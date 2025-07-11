JBS Invests More Than US$ 7 Million In Traceability And Support For Small Producers In Pará

JBS Invests More Than US$ 7 Million In Traceability And Support For Small Producers In Pará
The Accelerator Program initially focuses on Southeast Pará, in the region between the municipalities of Marabá and Santana do Araguaia. JBS teams and partner organizations conduct field visits to identify and engage with farms, working directly with traceability operators who are trained and accredited by the State of Pará. The readers donated by the company record data from the animals' individual identification tags, enabling the monitoring of individual cattle across the state, which holds the second-largest herd in Brazil.
"Our actions were designed to scale up the state program by supporting both direct and indirect suppliers, with the capacity to reach up to 2 million tags for herd traceability. This phase is crucial to overcoming bottlenecks and testing traceability tools and solutions at scale," said Fábio Dias, JBS's Head of Sustainable Livestock, during the event.
In strategic partnership with Adepará and TNC, the JBS Traceability Accelerator Program already has partner companies for field operations. Future expansion is planned for other regions of the state, such as the Southwest (Altamira, Anapu, and Pacajá), the Lower Amazon (Belterra and Santarém), and the Marajó region. There is also interest in replicating the model in other states.
JBS has also allocated a significant part of its investment to the Green Offices in Pará: since 2021, the program has received US$ 2 million. These offices offer free and specialized support for the environmental regularization of rural properties, with a special focus on small producers.
The main goal of the JBS Green Offices is to assist producers from registration to validation in the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR), promote adherence to the Environmental Regularization Program (PRA) when applicable, support the lifting of embargoes, and help non-compliant producers regain commercial qualification. In addition, they connect producers to requalification programs such as SIRFLOR and Reconecta in Pará.
In the state, JBS operates four physical offices located in the Southeast region (Santana do Araguaia, Redenção, Tucumã, and Marabá). Regularization is accelerated through the Sustainable Territories Platform (PTS), in partnership with the State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS). Since 2024, the offices have also offered technical and managerial assistance to producers (EV 2.0).
Nationally, the results are significant: since the launch of the JBS Green Offices program in 2021, 18,042 farms have already been regularized, and, 7,005 hectares are in process of forest restoration.
