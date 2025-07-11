Tens Of Thousands Pray At Al Aqsa Amid Heavy Israeli Restrictions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Despite heightened military restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities, tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at Al Aqsa Mosque today to perform Friday prayers. The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem estimated the number of worshippers to be around 50,000.

According to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA, Israeli forces obstructed access to the mosque through key entry points, including Bab al-Amud and Bab al-Asbat. They conducted identity checks, stopped several young men, and prevented many from entering the mosque compound.

The Israeli occupation continues to impose stringent limitations on worshippers' access to Al-Aqsa, particularly on Fridays. Authorities regularly bar thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to pray at the revered site.