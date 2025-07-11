Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tens Of Thousands Pray At Al Aqsa Amid Heavy Israeli Restrictions

Tens Of Thousands Pray At Al Aqsa Amid Heavy Israeli Restrictions


2025-07-11 02:26:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Despite heightened military restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities, tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at Al Aqsa Mosque today to perform Friday prayers. The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem estimated the number of worshippers to be around 50,000.

According to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA, Israeli forces obstructed access to the mosque through key entry points, including Bab al-Amud and Bab al-Asbat. They conducted identity checks, stopped several young men, and prevented many from entering the mosque compound.

The Israeli occupation continues to impose stringent limitations on worshippers' access to Al-Aqsa, particularly on Fridays. Authorities regularly bar thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to pray at the revered site.

MENAFN11072025000063011010ID1109790080

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search