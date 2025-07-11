Hernandez Fires Parting Shot At AC Milan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: French international Theo Hernandez, who has joined Saudi club Al-Hilal, took a swing at AC Milan's leadership as he bid farewell to the club and its fans on social media.

Milan finished eighth in Serie A last season amid vociferous protests from supporters against the club's American owners RedBird.

In a farewell post on Instagram, Hernandez, a left back who can play in midfield, echoed that criticism.

"Milan has always been my priority," he wrote. "But, unfortunately, not everything depends on one person. The direction the club has taken and some recent decisions do not reflect the values or ambition that brought me here."

Hernandez, 27, joined Milan in 2019 from Real Madrid. He made 262 appearances for the club scoring 34 goals.

"I am leaving after experiencing unforgettable moments, such as winning Serie A and the Italian Super Cup, and especially after sharing the changing room with extraordinary people," he wrote.

The club went through three coaches last season and has just appointed a fourth, Massimiliano Allegri.

Hernandez thanked "every coach who believed in me", singling out Paolo Maldini, the club's technical director until June 2023, "for his closeness, vision and leadership".

He also thanked the fans.

"Feeling your support was a privilege that I will never forget and will carry in my heart forever," he said.

"I am leaving with my head held high," he wrote. "I leave with a full heart, and with the hope that very soon Milan will return to the place it deserves. Milan will always be a part of me."