Dr. K.A. Paul, Founder Of Global Peace Initiative, Believes A New Political Party Can Lead The US Into A New Political Future

Dr. K.A. Paul - the world's most popular evangelist, humanitarian leader, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Calls on Republican and Democratic Leaders to Unite and Save America and the world from Donald Trump:

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. K.A. Paul - the world's most popular evangelist, humanitarian leader, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee - is urgently calling on courageous Republicans and Democrats to break away from their political parties and unite to save America and the world from unprecedented danger.

Dr. Paul, who has traveled to 155 countries and personally counseled over 100 world leaders including presidents and prime ministers, has a long history of bipartisan political involvement in the U.S. He advised and supported the presidential campaigns of:

Bill Clinton in 1992

George W. Bush in 2000

Barack Obama in 2008

Donald Trump in 2016

Joe Biden in 2020

Though he did not openly endorse Trump or Kamala Harris in 2024, he later decided to support Donald Trump again in key swing states under a set of conditions. This came after Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. persuaded Dr. Paul's international director, Dave McQuade, to travel with him globally.

In 2020, Dr. Paul published a book titled "Save America and the World from Trump - 10 Reasons".

Dr. Paul published the book putting faith in the promises of Trump but Trump proved to be a betrayer and untrustworthy with his actions. So Dr. Paul now says, "To truly save America, we need leaders from both parties to step up, break away from the system, and unite with us."

"It's not about right or left," said Dr. Paul. "It's about what's right for the people of this nation and the world."

A History of Influence and Peacemaking

Dr. Paul recounted how he played a key role in preventing the U.S. Senate from convicting President Clinton during his impeachment, advising him spiritually and morally, comparing his sins to biblical King David's. Clinton thanked Dr. Paul in a private letter.

Dr. Paul also reminded America of his historic role in Liberia, when President Charles Taylor stepped down after Dr. Paul spent 18 hours in prayer with him in Monrovia's stadium. International media including AP, CNN, and BBC covered the story as a major peace achievement. Taylor later officially stated, "99% of the credit goes to Dr. K.A. Paul." Additionally, Dr. Paul took great personal risks attempting to mediate between India and Pakistan during military tensions, and has worked with global leaders including Tony Blair, Kofi Annan, and President George W. Bush.

America's Real Crisis: Debt, War, Division

Dr. Paul points to the $36 trillion national debt, endless wars, and political division as the real threats to America. He warned both parties - Republicans and Democrats - for decades about overspending in war and unnecessary conflicts like Iraq and Afghanistan, which cost over $8 trillion and countless lives.

"In 1991, I told then-candidate Bill Clinton that America's debt was $5 trillion and could be paid off in 10 years by allocating $500 billion a year. He said, 'That's great advice,' but never followed it. Now our debt is $36 trillion, and our children's futures are in danger."

He criticized both parties for approving wars that devastated countries like Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan in the name of peace.

An Urgent Call to Courageous Leaders:

Dr. Paul is now calling on Republican senators, governors, and Democratic members of Congress to rise above politics and unite under a new political party. He has recently met with major political figures such as Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Cory Booker, Tim Kaine, and Bernie Sanders. He believes a new bipartisan movement can restore the economy, strengthen democracy, and safeguard future generations.

Dr. Paul's meetings with major US Senators during his DC tour, 2025

With Elon Musk reportedly ready to spend \$1 billion to support a viable independent candidate, Dr. Paul believes now is the time for a breakthrough.

"If Ross Perot could get 18% in 1992, then a united third party can win 45-50% and defeat both major parties," Dr. Paul said. "I supported three Democrats and two Republicans. Most of you remember Promise Keepers Rally 1995-97 which was attended by more than a million men in Washington DC on oct 4 1997 which is the largest gathering in American history, which was started by me, and my dear friend and board member Coach Paul McCarthy who visited India and attended one of my crusades and asked whether we can do this in America, I said yes. Same way we packed every stadium in the US between 1995-97. We can again pack every stadium and make history to save America and the world from Trump.

Proposed Goals for a New Political Party:

End wars and promote global peaceEliminate national debt and promote fiscal responsibilityRestore American values and directionUnite all Americans - regardless of race, religion, or backgroundSupport youth employment, education, and entrepreneurshipProtect children, veterans, and farmersDefend truth, love, and justice over hate and division

Final Call to Action

"Good is more powerful than evil. Truth is more powerful than lies. Love is more powerful than hatred. If not now, when? If not us, who? Like David, like Daniel, like Joseph - we need leaders willing to walk into the fire and stand for what is right." "Let every American media outlet, every citizen, and every leader hear this call. The time is now to unite and save America - and with it, the world."

Contact:

Media Office, Global Peace Initiative

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 3468126546

Website: globalpeacenow

The Global Peace Prize

More on Dr. Paul:

On a Wing and a Prayer: Globetrotting evangelist Dr. K.A. Paul fights evil around the world from his personal Boeing 747. – The Independent, UK

World's most popular evangelist.

The New Republic

8th wonder of the world. – Norway News

Dr. Paul's 747 delivers relief supplies to Tsunami victims

NBC, Dallas

Dr. Paul's 747 delivers aid to Orissa Cyclone victims

CBS News

K.A. Paul, said he could "guarantee" Jones would not go ahead with Koran Burning. - Reuters

The Persuader - Newyorker

PTI online-betting-apps/2580488

About Dr Paul:

Please click the link below to read the Norway News story that explains in detail his global peace and humanitarian work around the world. Since 1981, he has travelled to 155 countries, conducted 2200 peace rallies, rescued 310 thousand orphans and street children, and counselled 155 world leaders. He has been credited for stopping several wars including Liberia in 2003 and the India and Pakistan war in 2002. His mission had been reported by many news media including AP, Reuters, BBC, CNN, Fox, NBC, CBS, and MSNBC.

For more information call or text 3468126546

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Peace Initiative

