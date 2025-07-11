Ex-CIA Expert Discusses Untapped U.S. Resource That Could Help Offset Trump's“Big Beautiful Bill”
Baltimore, MD, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Washington preparing for the rollout of President Trump's“Big Beautiful Bill”-a massive proposal expected to reshape domestic manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy-a presentation from ex-CIA advisor and former White House insider Jim Rickards is resurfacing a long-overlooked question:
What if one of the largest resources needed to support our economic overhaul is already under U.S. control-hidden in plain sight?
Massive Reserves, Little Public Awareness
Rickards' presentation outlines the potential of federally owned mineral reserves, including copper, uranium, lithium, and rare earth elements-resources vital to energy production, national security, and emerging technology.
“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California... $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas...” he writes.
These locations, he argues, represent“one of the greatest sovereign assets America holds” -yet they've remained untouched by modern development for decades.
A Change in Tone from the White House
Recent remarks from President Trump suggest a possible shift.“There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth... and we're not allowed to use it because of the environment. I'm going to open them up”.
Rickards calls this a pivotal moment.“Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars' worth of resources, right here in America” .
While the exact contents of the “Big Beautiful Bill” remain under wraps, the timing is no coincidence.
Not a Bailout. Not a Stimulus.
“This isn't some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” he clarifies.“But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.
He adds that this opportunity stems from access-not entitlement.“It's not earmarked for any specific individual... I'm just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers” .
Untapped Projects, Decades in the Waiting
Rickards also highlights how bureaucratic slowdowns have frozen some of the most valuable domestic sites.
“We've had this rich“endowment” right under our feet... yet for years, we refused to touch it” .
Whether this hidden asset will finally be activated-or remain buried by red tape-remains to be seen.
About Jim Rickards
Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, U.S. Treasury, and Pentagon. He played a key role in the original Petrodollar Accord and has guided multiple U.S. administrations on matters of global finance, national security, and economic resilience. He is a bestselling author and respected voice in geopolitical strategy and financial intelligence.CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment