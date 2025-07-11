Swiss Industry Backs EU Treaty Package
-
Deutsch
de
Wirtschaft fordert“schlanke Umsetzung” des EU-Vertragspakets
Original
Read more: Wirtschaft fordert“schlanke Umsetzung” des EU-Vertragspaket
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Economiesuisse and the Swiss Employers' Association gave their assessment of the treaty package with the European Union at a media conference in Zurich on Friday. They said the business community was positive about the foreign policy package negotiated with the EU and supported it.
+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained
However, the business community sees a need for adjustment in the implementation of the agreement texts into Swiss law. What is needed is“a lean and business-friendly implementation of the agreements in Swiss legislation”, the associations said.
In addition, the flexible labour market must be preserved, they said. The measures proposed by the government in the area of protection against dismissal are clearly rejected. The government is proposing improved protection against dismissal for elected employee representatives, for members of an employee pension fund body and for members of national industry boards who work under a collective labour agreement that has been declared generally binding.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Foreign Affairs In Switzerland four out of ten people have a migrant background – who are they? Read more: In Switzerland four out of ten people have a migrant background – who are they
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment