Swiss Police Bust Five Cocaine Dealers In Chur

The cantonal police of Graubünden in eastern Switzerland have arrested and convicted five cocaine dealers in Chur within a week. This content was published on July 11, 2025 - 13:10

According to a statement on Friday, they seized almost a quarter of a kilogramme of the drug during house, personal and car checks.

The five young men acted independently of each other in two groups of two and as a single offender. One of the groups consisted of a 20-year-old Serb and a 24-year-old Kosovar, another of a 25-year-old Portuguese and a 22-year-old Brazilian.

According to the police, a 33-year-old Kosovar was dealing in narcotics alone. The men live in the cantons Graubünden or St Gallen.

On behalf of the public prosecutor's office, the cantonal police arrested all five dealers at the end of June and beginning of July. Four of them were remanded in custody.

