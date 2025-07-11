Brazil, Palestine Coordinate To Fight Hunger

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil is coordinating with Palestine on ways to help the population of the Gaza Strip and implement social programs in the territory through the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. In a virtual meeting held on Tuesday (8), the Brazilian Minister of Social Development and Fight Against Hunger , Wellington Dias, and the Palestinian Minister of Social Development, Samah Hamad, discussed the programs that need to be implemented in the region.

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty was an initiative proposed by the Brazilian presidency at the G20 to support efforts aimed at eradicating hunger and poverty and reducing inequalities, with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It provides tools to address emergencies and depends on donations to put its initiatives into practice.

According to information from Wellington Dias's ministry, Palestine is one of the 13 priority countries for the“fast track,” a mechanism of the Global Alliance to accelerate the implementation of projects. Within Gaza's needs, two programs have been approved.

One of them is a cash transfer program. The other is aimed at protecting women and children. Together, the programs have a budget of USD 42 million and are expected to benefit 155,000 women and 10,000 children with food donations, health kits, psychosocial support, and the rehabilitation of care centers. The projects are still raising funds.

“Gaza needs to be rebuilt, and life will return to how it was before, or even better, because that is important to us. We lost many people, women and children, who are part of the community we are trying to rebuild,” said Hamad.

“We're going to work so we can speed up the conditions and quickly identify these potential donors. We understand how serious the situation is, and that's what we're trying to convey to the donors,” said Dias.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Roberta Aline/Brazil Social Development Ministry

