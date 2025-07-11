Brazil, Palestine Coordinate To Fight Hunger
The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty was an initiative proposed by the Brazilian presidency at the G20 to support efforts aimed at eradicating hunger and poverty and reducing inequalities, with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It provides tools to address emergencies and depends on donations to put its initiatives into practice.
According to information from Wellington Dias's ministry, Palestine is one of the 13 priority countries for the“fast track,” a mechanism of the Global Alliance to accelerate the implementation of projects. Within Gaza's needs, two programs have been approved.
One of them is a cash transfer program. The other is aimed at protecting women and children. Together, the programs have a budget of USD 42 million and are expected to benefit 155,000 women and 10,000 children with food donations, health kits, psychosocial support, and the rehabilitation of care centers. The projects are still raising funds.
“Gaza needs to be rebuilt, and life will return to how it was before, or even better, because that is important to us. We lost many people, women and children, who are part of the community we are trying to rebuild,” said Hamad.
“We're going to work so we can speed up the conditions and quickly identify these potential donors. We understand how serious the situation is, and that's what we're trying to convey to the donors,” said Dias.
Read more:
Palestine showcases dates, olive oils at Anuga
Translated by Guilherme MirandaRoberta Aline/Brazil Social Development Ministry
The post Brazil, Palestine coordinate to fight hunger appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment