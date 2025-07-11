Dividend announcement

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EQS-News: H&K AG / Key word(s): Dividend
11.07.2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H&K AG
Oberndorf am Neckar

ISIN: DE000A11Q133

On July 9, 2025, the Annual General Meeting of H&K AG resolved to use the retained earnings for the 2024 financial year of EUR 210,655,967.55 shown in the annual financial statements of H&K AG to pay a dividend of EUR 0.06 per dividend-entitled share, which means EUR 2,128,967.04, and to carry forward the remaining amount of EUR 208,527,000.51 to new account.

In deviation from Section 58 Paragraph 4 Sentence 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) the approved dividend will be paid out on July 18, 2025.

The dividend will be paid out via Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main, by the depository banks. If the shares are not held in collective safe custody, the dividend will be paid out by the company. Appropriate proof of share ownership must be submitted to the company, and the shareholder's current bank details must be communicated at least in text form.

The dividend will be paid from the company's tax deposit account; therefore, the payment will be made without withholding capital gains tax.

Oberndorf am Neckar, in July 2025

H&K AG
The Executive Board

Language: English
Company: H&K AG
Heckler & Koch-Straße 1
78727 Oberndorf am Neckar
Germany
Phone: 07423 79-0
Fax: 07423 79-2350
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640
WKN: A11Q13
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Paris
