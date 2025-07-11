Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) Exercises Its Right To Make A Conditional Early Redemption Of Its Bonds
|
EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
/ Key word(s): Bond
As announced by way of a press release dated 10 June 2025, Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) (" SEM ") intends to redeem its outstanding bond loan 2018/2026 with ISIN SE0011167600 (the " Bonds ") early in connection with the completion of Procuritas' and management shareholders' divestment of all shares in SEM to PHINIA Inc (the " Transaction "). The Transaction was subject to approval from the Inspectorate of Strategic Products, which is the relevant authority under the Swedish foreign direct investment (FDI) rules, and such approval has now been granted.
SEM has today sent a conditional notice of early redemption to all holders of the Bonds. All Bonds will be redeemed early in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds, conditional upon closing of the Transaction, which is expected to occur on 1 August 2025. If the condition is fulfilled, the redemption date will be on or about 11 August 2025 and the Bonds will be redeemed at an amount equal to 106.00 per cent. of the nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. The fulfilment of the condition as well as a confirmation of the final redemption date and the record date will be confirmed through a press release.
The notice of early redemption is available on the following link: .
For further information, please contact:
Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the board
...
+46 70 663 65 67
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .
11.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment