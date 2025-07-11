EQS-News: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Bond

Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) exercises its right to make a conditional early redemption of its bonds

11.07.2025 / 15:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As announced by way of a press release dated 10 June 2025, Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) (" SEM ") intends to redeem its outstanding bond loan 2018/2026 with ISIN SE0011167600 (the " Bonds ") early in connection with the completion of Procuritas' and management shareholders' divestment of all shares in SEM to PHINIA Inc (the " Transaction "). The Transaction was subject to approval from the Inspectorate of Strategic Products, which is the relevant authority under the Swedish foreign direct investment (FDI) rules, and such approval has now been granted. SEM has today sent a conditional notice of early redemption to all holders of the Bonds. All Bonds will be redeemed early in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds, conditional upon closing of the Transaction, which is expected to occur on 1 August 2025. If the condition is fulfilled, the redemption date will be on or about 11 August 2025 and the Bonds will be redeemed at an amount equal to 106.00 per cent. of the nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. The fulfilment of the condition as well as a confirmation of the final redemption date and the record date will be confirmed through a press release. The notice of early redemption is available on the following link: . For further information, please contact: Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the board ... +46 70 663 65 67 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .

11.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) Box 30 Amal 66200 Vastra Gotaland Sweden Phone: +46 532 611 00 Internet: ISIN: SE0011167600 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm EQS News ID: 2168768

End of News EQS News Service