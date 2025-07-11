India's Quick Commerce Market Set To Hit Rs 2 Lakh Crore By FY28

MENAFN - KNN India)India's quick‐commerce (q‐commerce) industry is poised for explosive growth, with gross order value (GMV) expected to soar from Rs 64,000 crore in FY 2025 to Rs 2 lakh crore by FY 2028, according to a CareEdge Advisory report.

This rapid ascent, fuelled by a staggering compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 142 per cent between FY 2022–25, highlights a shift in consumer habits toward prioritising speed and convenience . Key enablers include expanding hyperlocal delivery networks, booming internet use (806 million users by early 2025), and smartphone penetration-especially in Tier II and III cities.

A major catalyst has been the build-out of over 3,000“dark stores” (up 71 per cent YoY from FY 2024), which has boosted average earnings per outlet by 25 per cent in FY 2025.

On the revenue front, fee‐based earnings-from convenience charges, commissions, advertising, and subscriptions-have surged even faster than GMV.

They leaped from Rs 450 crore in FY 2022 to Rs 10,500 crore in FY 2025, and are projected to reach Rs 34,500 crore by FY 2028-growing at an annual rate of around 26–27 per cent.

Rising platform fees are a major driver: take‐rates have nearly doubled from around 7–9 per cent in FY 2022 to 14–18 per cent by FY 2025, marking a shift toward more aggressive monetisation.

Platforms are now looking beyond just fast delivery. They're exploring higher-margin revenue streams like targeted ads, private labels, subscriptions, and AI-powered inventory optimisation to ensure sustainable growth and profitability.

The sector's growth is part of a broader trend in India's digital economy. Urbanisation, rising incomes, and on-demand lifestyles have positioned q‐commerce as a core pillar of India's retail landscape.

FMCG brands are actively partnering with platforms to launch exclusive products and premium SKUs, further enriching selection and boosting average order value.

