Farmley To Host 2Nd Edition Of Indian Healthy Snacking Summit At Bharat Mandapam

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Following the success of its debut flagship edition, Farmley , India's leading healthy snacking brand, is set to host the 2nd edition of the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit (IHSS) on July 18, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Shri Chirag Paswan , Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries of India, will grace the occasion as Special Guest.



Farmley to host 2nd edition of IHSS 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi



The summit will bring together a diverse group of over 2,000 participants, including policy-makers, investors, start-up founders, and leaders from across the food, wellness, and retail sectors. The event will also witness the unveiling of an all-encompassing industry report on pertinent trends shaping India's healthy snacks market.



The evening will feature prominent voices shaping consumer and food innovation in India, including Revant Himatsingka aka FoodPharmer, Amitesh Jha, CEO, Swiggy Instamart, Arjun Vaidya, Founder, Dr. Vaidya's and V3 Ventures, Dr. Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8. The summit will also see participation from the investment community, including firms such as L Catterton, DSG Consumer Partners, Omnivore, and Insitor Partners, senior leaders from the retail, FMCG, and quick commerce sectors, as well as representatives from Amazon, Blinkit, Zepto, Meesho, etc. These speakers will participate in various panel discussions, offering insights into investment trends, the future of food distribution, and emerging health-conscious consumption patterns.



The event will also provide a platform for over 200 emerging start-ups to showcase product innovations and bring together key stakeholders from across the food, retail, investment, and policy ecosystems.



“With the second edition of IHSS, our goal is to strengthen conversations around healthier food choices and support emerging start-ups by giving them a platform to showcase their ideas, connect with industry leaders, and grow within the food ecosystem,” said Akash Sharma , Co-founder, Farmley .



About Farmley

Farmley is a Noida-based healthy snacking brand founded in 2017, aiming to become the go-to choice for guilt-free, anytime-anywhere snacks. Endorsed by Rahul Dravid, the brand has gained strong visibility in India's wellness food space. Farmley follows a farm-to-palm model, directly sourcing makhanas, nuts, seeds, and dry fruits from over 5,000 farmers. Its in-house production and R&D capabilities drive innovation across product formats. In May 2025, Farmley raised $42 million in a Series C round led by L Catterton, with participation from DSG Consumer Partners, to strengthen regional expansion, food-tech capabilities, and its omnichannel distribution network.