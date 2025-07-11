Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Clears Regulatory Hurdle For 7.2 MW Hoadley Hill Solar Project In New York



The Hoadley Hill project has passed the CESIR process, a key step toward interconnection with the local grid.

The 7.2 MW ground-mount solar array is expected to power the equivalent of 850 homes.

The project is structured as a community solar initiative, enabling local residents to subscribe and receive utility bill credits. It will benefit from New York's VDER compensation system, offering US$0.0971/kWh in projected year-one compensation.

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., has announced that it has successfully completed the Coordinated Electric System Interconnection Review (“CESIR”) for its 7.2-megawatt Hoadley Hill Road solar project in upstate New York. The regulatory clearance marks a critical milestone in advancing the project toward construction ( ).

The CESIR process is an essential part of connecting new distributed energy resources to the electric grid in New York State. By completing this step, SolarBank now turns to final permitting, financing...

