Rockbreaks Why New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Is 'One To Watch'
About New Pacific Metals Corp.
New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.
