Rockbreaks Why New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New Pacific (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing world-class silver projects in Bolivia.“The company's primary asset, the Silver Sand project, has the potential to become one of the largest silver mines globally, supported by robust economic assessments. Additionally, the company is progressing its Carangas project, a silver-lead-zinc deposit with scale,” reads a recent article.“New Pacific Metals aims to create long-term value for its shareholders by advancing and de-risking its quality silver assets while contributing to the economic growth of Bolivia.”

To view the full article, visit

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NEWP are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN