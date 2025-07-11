Lavender With A Legacy: How Traditional Medicinals Brings Summer Calm From Field To Cup

Whether you're navigating summer travel or prepping for back-to-school routines, you're not alone in seeking calm. National wellness trends show a spike in demand for natural stress relief, sleep support, and daily rituals that restore balance.

That's where lavender shines.

At Traditional Medicinals, we've sourced lavender for decades-not just for its soothing aroma, but for its botanical integrity and therapeutic strength. At Traditional Medicinals, we believe that crafting effective herbal wellness products begins long before the tea bag is sealed. It starts in the soil, with the growers, the ecosystems, and the traditions that inform how our herbs are cultivated and harvested.

From the Hills of Austria to Your Evening Ritual

Our organic lavender is grown by Hans and Hans Pietr, a father-son team who converted their 600-acre farm in Austria to organic after witnessing the toll conventional farming took on their health and land. Today, 260 hectares of their property are certified organic, and 40 acres are dedicated to cultivating camphor-rich lavender for Traditional Medicinals.

Lavender thrives in rocky soil and requires expert care to retain its aroma and therapeutic qualities. With the support of Waldland, a farmer-owned cooperative, the Pietrs have fine-tuned their harvesting and drying practices to preserve the highest quality, something we verify with every batch.

What Calms Us Shouldn't Harm the Planet

Lavender is just one of over 100 botanicals we source with intention. Across every sourcing partnership-from wild collectors to organic farmers-we prioritize regenerative practices, traditional plant knowledge, and multi-year relationships that uplift communities and ecosystems.

Through multi-year partnerships and advanced planning, we've cultivated a supplier network that allows us to invest in people, protect ecosystems, and ensure consistent medicinal quality. Our herbs are tested not only to meet U.S. regulatory requirements but also to uphold certifications such as USDA Organic.

The Future of Wellness Is Transparent, Ethical, and Effective

Integrity at Traditional Medicinals isn't just about what goes into the cup. It's about how the plants were grown, how the people behind them were treated, and how the planet is respected in the process. In an era of greenwashing and quick fixes, we've spent 50 years modeling what ethical sourcing and functional herbal products can truly look like.

This summer, as consumers seek better sleep, lower stress, and mindful rituals, we're proud to offer teas that meet the moment, crafted with purpose, backed by science, and rooted in relationships.*

Because wellness should feel good and do good, too.