Amir, Turkish President Discuss Relations, Regional And International Developments
Doha: The Amir Sheikh HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them.
They also touched on key regional and international developments of common concern, primarily the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
This came during a phone call HH the Amir received Friday from HE the Turkish President.
During the call, HH the Amir welcomed the commencement of the agreement to disarm the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), commending the constructive and impactful role of HE President Erdogan and Turkey's efforts in fostering civil peace and promoting regional stability.
