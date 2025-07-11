Secretary Rubio's Meeting With China's Director Of The Office Of The CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission And Foreign Minister Wang Yi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with China’s Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of keeping channels of communication open. The discussion was constructive and pragmatic. They agreed to explore areas of potential cooperation, while seeking to manage differences. The Secretary emphasized the need for continued discussion on a range of bilateral issues. The Secretary also raised other issues of regional and global importance.