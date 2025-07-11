C-P Flexible Packaging Earns Top BRCGS Rating (AA+) For Food Packaging Quality And Safety
The BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials includes hundreds of exacting requirements to protect the integrity of the global food supply chain with safe, hygienic, high-quality packaging. According to the Safe Food Alliance,“When you achieve BRCGS certification, it tells the world that you are committed to an increased level of food safety sophistication and a reduction in risk.”
An AA+ rating can only be earned during unannounced BRCGS audits. The certification body for C-P Flexible Packaging's AA+ rating was AIB International Certification Services.
"I'm proud of our team for continuing to earn the prestigious AA+ rating. This achievement reflects our company's proactive approach to quality, reliability and safety,” says Mike Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging.“We have rigorous protocols and advanced quality management systems to ensure we exceed industry standards based on our high priority commitment to consumer safety.”
To learn more about C-P Flexible Packaging, visit .
About C-P Flexible Packaging
Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.S., supporting the growth efforts of many leading consumer packaged goods companies. A portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, C-P operates ten manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people. The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cleanroom packaging, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information on C-P Flexible Packaging, visit .
