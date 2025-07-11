Quilia Selects Introzy To Power New Partner Program For Personal Injury Legal Tech Ecosystem

Quilia's co-branded partner listing for Sanguine Strategic Advisors, showcasing how legal tech providers are promoted within the Quilia partner ecosystem.

- Kenny Eliason, CEO of QuiliaLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quilia, the leading client engagement and symptom tracking platform for personal injury law firms, has officially launched its Partner Program to expand integrations, unlock co-marketing opportunities, and support a growing network of legal tech collaborators. To power this initiative, Quilia selected Introzy , a PartnerOps platform for managing strategic partnerships, led by legal tech experts Chelsey Lambert and Kevin Chern.The investment in Introzy provides Quilia and its partners with the dedicated infrastructure necessary to grow and scale its partner community with powerful purpose-built tools. Unlike traditional CRMs Introzy is a PartnerOps platform that provides partners with the ability to manage shared opportunities together with Quilia in real time. The platform, combined with Introzy's“Partnerships As A Service” team (PaaS), allows Quilia to stay focused on what it does best-building innovative software for personal injury attorneys, case managers, and firm staff.“Too often, partner programs are launched as an afterthought. With Quilia, we saw an opportunity to do it right from day one-providing the infrastructure, processes, and referral tracking that early-stage companies need to scale with confidence. We're proud to support Quilia's vision and excited to welcome their partners into a program built for long-term, mutual success,” said Lambert, President & COO of Introzy.Chelsey Lambert is a well-known voice in legal technology and law firm operations. Her experience building successful partner programs made Introzy the natural choice for Quilia as it launches this next phase of growth.“Chelsey has seen the full lifecycle of legal tech partnerships-what works, what's noise, and what actually moves the needle for providers and the firms they serve,” said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia.“We're excited to use Introzy and their PaaS team to structure this program right from the start.”Why this matters for personal injury firmsQuilia was built specifically for personal injury law firms looking to manage clients more effectively without adding headcount. It connects directly with popular case management platforms like Filevine, Neos, and MyCase, creating a streamlined experience for attorneys, case managers, and clients alike. The result is better communication, stronger compliance, and fewer delays.Quilia's new partner program is designed to extend those capabilities even further. Participating partners will be able to integrate with Quilia's platform, co-create content, access referral opportunities, and collaborate on technology solutions that improve the day-to-day lives of personal injury lawyers and their clients.By running the program through Introzy, Quilia can offer transparency, clear expectations, and an organized onboarding process for all prospective partners. It's a serious, structured and scalable approach to building a legal tech ecosystem that actually works.About QuiliaQuilia is a personal injury software platform focused on the client side of the case. Rather than replacing a law firm's existing tools, Quilia enhances them by giving clients an app they actually use. Through automated reminders, treatment tracking, document uploads, and real-time status updates, Quilia keeps clients engaged without overwhelming firm staff.Firms using Quilia report improved client satisfaction, stronger online reviews, higher case value, and more efficient operations. With built-in language support and seamless integration with the firm's case management software, Quilia is widely considered one of the best personal injury software tools available for client engagement and compliance.Whether your firm has one attorney or a dozen, Quilia helps you deliver a better experience to every client without burning out your team.About IntrozyIntrozy is a modern PartnerOps platform founded by attorney and entrepreneur Kevin Chern and led by legal tech partnerships expert Chelsey Lambert. Designed for early-stage and growth companies, Introzy provides a centralized system to launch, manage, and scale referral, channel, affiliate, and integration partner programs. With built-in infrastructure for onboarding, tracking, and performance reporting-plus a fully managed Partnerships as a Service (PaaS) option-Introzy helps companies build partner programs the right way, from day one.Looking aheadThe average personal injury law firm is juggling too many disconnected tools. Quilia's mission is to simplify and connect those tools through thoughtful integration and automation-starting with how law firms interact with their clients. The new partner program extends that mission by inviting other forward-thinking legal tech companies to collaborate and build smarter solutions together.Join the ProgramTo learn more about the Quilia Partner Program or to apply, visit .

