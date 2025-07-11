Cleveland State University's Online Communication Sciences And Disorders Program Approved By CAA
In addition to licensure, speech-language pathologists (SLPs) are required to earn a master's degree at an accredited institution. CAA accreditation ensures that graduates receive a quality education, study a standardized set of skills and learn the core knowledge required for independent professional practice.
ASHA established the CAA to operate independently and implement education standards, awarding accreditation for graduate degree programs in audiology and speech-language pathology nationwide.
The CAA is recognized as a credible accrediting agency by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Via a peer review process, the CAA establishes accreditation standards and seeks continuous quality improvement of the programs it accredits.
ASHA-Accredited Online SLP Program
Cleveland State University now offers CAA-accredited SLP distance education through its new online Master of Arts (M.A.) in Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) program.
CSU's CSD online master's program is tailored to meet the needs of individual students, featuring online coursework and one on-campus residency, which prepares graduates for careers in speech-language pathology.
The program is centered around providing students with a high-quality, career-ready education through hands-on learning experiences, dedicated student support and a teacher licensure option for students in Ohio. Clinical placement assistance is available to support students in finding clinical practicum sites and clinical educators.
Those who hold a bachelor's in communication sciences and disorders-related fields or any bachelor's degree with completion of prerequisite coursework from an accredited university are eligible to apply.
This online speech-language pathology master's program is offered primarily in an asynchronous format, so students don't have to put their personal and professional lives on hold while earning their degree for a career as a speech-language pathologist.
Learn more about Cleveland State University's online Master of Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders .
About Cleveland State University
Founded in 1964, Cleveland State University is a public research institution located in the heart of Northeast Ohio with 14,000-plus students, 10 colleges and schools and more than 150 academic programs. Find more information at csuohio.edu or contact ....
###
For more information about Cleveland State University, contact the company here:
Cleveland State University
Kristin Broka
...
2121 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment