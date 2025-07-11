Cleveland State University's Online Communication Sciences And Disorders Program Approved By CAA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (CAA), the accrediting body within the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), has approved Cleveland State University's (CSU's) M.A. in Communication Sciences and Disorders online pathway.







In addition to licensure, speech-language pathologists (SLPs) are required to earn a master's degree at an accredited institution. CAA accreditation ensures that graduates receive a quality education, study a standardized set of skills and learn the core knowledge required for independent professional practice.

ASHA established the CAA to operate independently and implement education standards, awarding accreditation for graduate degree programs in audiology and speech-language pathology nationwide.

The CAA is recognized as a credible accrediting agency by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Via a peer review process, the CAA establishes accreditation standards and seeks continuous quality improvement of the programs it accredits.

ASHA-Accredited Online SLP Program

Cleveland State University now offers CAA-accredited SLP distance education through its new online Master of Arts (M.A.) in Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) program.

CSU's CSD online master's program is tailored to meet the needs of individual students, featuring online coursework and one on-campus residency, which prepares graduates for careers in speech-language pathology.

The program is centered around providing students with a high-quality, career-ready education through hands-on learning experiences, dedicated student support and a teacher licensure option for students in Ohio. Clinical placement assistance is available to support students in finding clinical practicum sites and clinical educators.

Those who hold a bachelor's in communication sciences and disorders-related fields or any bachelor's degree with completion of prerequisite coursework from an accredited university are eligible to apply.

This online speech-language pathology master's program is offered primarily in an asynchronous format, so students don't have to put their personal and professional lives on hold while earning their degree for a career as a speech-language pathologist.

Learn more about Cleveland State University's online Master of Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders .

