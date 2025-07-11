'We Are Playing Roulette With Your Future' Offers Wisdom, Wit, A Warning And The Truth About Global Warming

G. Spencer Myers Breaks from Ficüon to Share Life Lessons with a New Generation

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a refreshing departure from his bestselling eco-thriller series, author G. Spencer Myers offers readers something deeply personal and profoundly relevant in "We Are Playing Roulette with Your Future: Lessons of a Post-War, Hippie-Sympathizing, Eco-Friendly Entrepreneur." This reflective nonfiction work blends memoir, advice, and gentle philosophy into a heartfelt guide for living with purpose in challenging times.In We Are Playing Roulette With Your Future, G. Spencer Myers speaks to his grandson Ian-and Ian's generation-sharing life lessons shaped over a lifetime. One of the most important came while fishing from a rowboat with his own grandfather: a warning about caring for the Earth. Today, that warning has grown into a threat known as the Anthropocene-a human-driven extinction event-potentially the sixth in the planet's history and one that could lead to our own demise.Myers reflects on his goal to live to 100, sharing stories meant to inspire: running away from home, getting his first tattoo, catching the biggest fish of his life, pitching a no-hitter, earning an MBA, building a successful career, and writing five books. Through humor and honesty, he prepares Ian for the challenges and setbacks life inevitably brings, reminding him that "happiness is a choice.Myers also issues a heartfelt apology to a generation for a world addicted to pesticides, plastics, and fossil fuels-a world he fears may rob Ian's generation of the future they deserve.“Every Page feels like advice from a beloved grandfather-tender, funny, and quietly powerful. This book is about the world we've inherited and the disposition needed to build a new one,” one reader says. Myers adds,“We don't have much time to do it.”Whether you're a young adult searching for direction or someone reflecting on the path already walked, We Are Playing Roulette with Your Future speaks across ages. It's an invitation to think, to laugh, and to live more deliberately with the knowledge that every decision you make for the rest of your life will either make things worse on this planet or contribute to overcoming the greatest crisis mankind has ever faced.“Fortunately,” Myers says, ''we know what to do," and this book is filled with solutions.We Are Playing Roulette With Your Future is available in paperback and digital formats via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores. For more insights, interviews, or to explore G. Spencer Myers' fiction and nonfiction catalog, visit GSpencerMyers . Readers can also enjoy the intro and first chapter of each of Myers' books on the website. For review copies or press inquiries, contact ....

