Clint Johnston Begins Tenure As President Of The Canadian Teachers' Federation

“I am deeply honoured to begin my term as President of the CTF/FCE, following in the footsteps of Heidi Yetman,” says Johnston.“Heidi's tenure has been marked by her extraordinary leadership and powerful voice for the Federation. I am proud to represent the collective voices of the CTF/FCE's provincial and territorial organizations on a national level. The value of public education and the people within Canadian communities must be universally understood across the country – and this requires a strong and unified CTF/FCE. I firmly believe we are stronger together and I will continue to strive to connect us all in this shared work.”

Johnston brings a wealth of education union leadership experience to his new role. Following three years as Local President in Chilliwack, Johnston has served as the President of the BCTF since 2022, following six years as a Vice-President of the BCTF. Johnston also served five years on the CTF/FCE Executive as a Vice-President, from 2018 through 2023. In that role, he represented the CTF/FCE on numerous occasions, including leading the CTF/FCE delegation at the Education International World Congress in July 2019 and participating as a delegate in the 2023 and 2024 Congress. Johnston has led bargaining teams both locally and provincially, providing him with a solid understanding of union and governance issues on a broad scale.

As a leader, Johnston is known for his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. He strives to bring folks together and to tackle complex challenges with a solution-oriented mindset.

Executive Members for 2025-2026

Joining Johnston and Executive Director Cassandra Hallett on the Executive team are the following, who were elected as CTF/FCE Vice-Presidents, serving two-year terms:



Connie Keating, Vice-President (New Brunswick Teachers' Association)

Lillian Klausen, Vice-President (The Manitoba Teachers' Society)

Rita Mueller, Vice-President (Northwest Territories Teachers' Association)

Tesa Fiddler, Vice-President (Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association) Trent Langdon, Vice-President (Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association)

About the CTF/FCE



Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers' organizations that represent over 370,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 33-million educators.

