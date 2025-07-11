Correction: RENEW Energy Partners Upgrades Mass General Brigham's Energy Portfolio To Unlock Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-efficiency energy system boosts performance by 10%, reducing operating costs at nonprofit hospital

BOSTON, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RENEW Energy Partners (RENEW), a leading provider specializing in financing and deploying large-scale energy projects, advances the energy portfolio of Mass General Brigham (MGB), a nonprofit integrated healthcare system and biomedical research organization, with a major upgrade at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Through a new distributed energy generation system, the project increases energy efficiency by an estimated 10%, ensures maximum system uptime, and unlocks capital for new patient care opportunities.

Reflecting RENEW's strategy of delivering distributed generation systems without upfront investment, the energy upgrade helps MGB preserve capital while modernizing its infrastructure. RENEW's system maximizes usable thermal output and optimizes system output to meet the building load requirements. In addition, RENEW will provide operational oversight of the system, ensuring consistent performance and freeing up MGB resources for core healthcare priorities.

In addition to measurable energy performance gains, the project supports MGB's Strategic Energy Master Plan (SEMP) goals of reducing energy consumption. With this project, the hospital uses less energy and produces fewer emissions without sacrificing operational or financial performance.

"Our work with Mass General Brigham demonstrates how customized energy solutions can unlock capital, enhance system reliability and directly support a client's long-term sustainability vision," said Charlie Lord, Managing Principal at RENEW Energy Partners.“It's been a privilege to collaborate with an organization so deeply committed to both patient care and environmental responsibility. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership as MGB scales its clean energy initiatives."

RENEW and MGB began working together on energy upgrade projects in 2021, laying the foundation for an ongoing collaboration now focused on scaling distributed energy upgrades across the MGB network.

