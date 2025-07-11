RLS Logistics Enhances Northeast Operations With Delanco Cold Storage Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this added capacity, RLS continues to strengthen its position as a strategic partner for frozen and refrigerated food manufacturers, importers, and retailers looking for scalable cold chain solutions.

"As a family-owned business for more than 57 years, we've built RLS on the foundation of personal relationships, unmatched service, and hard work," says Russell Leo, CEO of RLS Logistics. "This expansion is a testament to our customers' growth and to the commitment of our Teams that service them. We're thrilled to bring more capacity and efficiency to our network here in Delanco, NJ."

The expansion includes advanced refrigeration systems, roughly 8,000 new pallet positions, and high-density racking, improving throughput and enhancing RLS's ability to serve large scale distribution and case picking operations. Delanco's strategic location with proximity to the Port of Philadelphia and major Northeast markets like New York, and Baltimore makes it a prime hub for regional and national distribution.

"Every square foot of this facility was designed with operational excellence in mind," said Michael Fischer, VP of Operations for Cold Storage. "We're excited to bring this project to life and to continuing to deliver best in class service as we continue to service our growing customer base."

The facility will also bring new career opportunities to Burlington County, supporting RLS's commitment to community investment and job creation.

RLS Logistics is a family owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions , including LTL and FTL transportation , cold storage warehousing , and direct-to-consumer fulfillment . Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 55 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. The Delanco warehouse expansion is part of a broader growth strategy to meet the evolving needs of the food and beverage industry.

