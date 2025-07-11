Celebrate HAOQI's 5Th Anniversary: Enjoy Up To 50% Off, Free Ebikes & More

"Our 5th anniversary isn't just a celebration - it's a promise," said a HAOQI spokesperson.

"With costs rising across the board, we stood our ground. No price hikes. No hidden fees. Just more value for our riders. We're always up for every down, and this milestone is our way of thanking the riders who made it all possible."

5th Anniversary Exclusive Benefits

1. Up to 50% OFF - Massive Price Cuts Across the Board

HAOQI's 5th Anniversary unlocks unprecedented savings across our entire e-bike lineup.



The fan-favorite Cheetah Full Suspension Single Battery model is now 50% off - just $1049 (originally $2,099). The Antelope 500W Dual Battery (25Ah) model is available at just $1099 , combining extended range with rugged durability.

And the celebration doesn't stop there - their latest flagship models are also included.

The new Mustang and Rhino feature full suspension, upgraded torque sensors , and even mid-drive motors for enhanced power, smoother control, and peak off-road performance. These cutting-edge upgrades bring together bold design and functional engineering - at a fraction of the price you'd expect.

With limited stock available, this is your best chance to grab top-tier e-bikes at historic low prices.

Ride smarter, stronger, and further - for less - during HAOQI's biggest sale ever.

2. Free Rider Accessories with Every Purchase

Every e-bike purchased during the event includes two practical, free accessories :



A rearview mirror for added safety A cup holder for added convenience

3. Buy More, Save More - $150 Off When You Buy Two

Shopping for friends or family? Enjoy an automatic $150 discount when you buy any two e-bikes in a single order - no promo code needed.

4. Transparent Pricing - No Hidden Fees

Most e-bike brands show pre-tax prices. For example, a $1,999 e-bike may end up costing $2,100 to $2,180 at checkout, depending on state taxes - that's $100–$180 in hidden fees .

HAOQI stays honest.

We're one of the few e-bike brands offering tax-included pricing . What you see is what you pay - no last-minute surprises, no hidden charges, just total transparency.

5. Lucky Draw - Win a FREE Leopard Ebike

Place a paid order at haoqiebike between July 11 and July 29 .

If your order number ends in "5" , you'll be automatically entered to win a Leopard Ebike .

The winner will be announced on July 30 via email and on HAOQI 's official website.

Ride further. Celebrate louder.

Don't miss your chance to save big during HAOQI's 5th Anniversary Ebike Deals !

Now's the perfect time to invest in comfort, performance, and sustainability - all at unbeatable prices.

Explore all limited-time offers and start your summer adventure today:

About HAOQI

Founded in 2020, HAOQI (pronounced how-chee, meaning "Good Ride") specializes in dual-battery long range e-bikes designed for commuters and adventure seekers alike. The brand recently expanded into e-scooters and the Hyper HAOQI Picks performance lineup.

With tax-included pricing , free U.S. shipping , and two-year warranty , HAOQI offers one of the most affordable in the market - all backed by a responsive U.S.-based support team .

CONTACT:

[email protected] ;

[email protected]

