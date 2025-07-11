AAIB To Submit Preliminary Report On Air India Plane Crash Very Soon: Civil Aviation Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is investigating the fatal London-bound Air India flight AI171 crash into a medical college hostel just seconds after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12, will share its preliminary report very soon, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday.

The minister emphasised that the ministry is ensuring transparency and accountability in the probe.

“The report will be submitted very soon. AAIB is working on it. It is the responsibility of AAIB, let them do their job," Naidu said when asked about when the preliminary probe report on the Air India aircraft crash is expected to be submitted.

He said on the sidelines of an event that the ministry is ensuring that transparency and accountability is maintained during the investigation process.

A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site on June 13, and another set was found on June 16. This model of aircraft has two black box sets.

A multi-disciplinary team from AAIB commenced an investigation into the crash on June 12 itself. The investigation was ordered by the DG, AAIB. US NTSB and OEM teams also arrived to assist the AAIB as per ICAO protocols.

The investigators are reported to have looked into whether a dual-engine failure would have resulted in the crash.

The investigation is being led by AAIB officials and includes technical experts from the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which represents the country where the aircraft was designed and manufactured.

The probe is being overseen by the Director General of the AAIB. The investigation team also includes an aviation medicine specialist and an Air Traffic Control officer. The NTSB team also worked closely with Indian authorities at the AAIB Lab. Representatives from Boeing and engine-maker GE also participated in the technical analysis.