Triple Threat: Sports And Lottery Drivers Ready To Dominate Iowa Speedway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ilott, Foster, and Murray return for high-octane IndyCar and Indy NXT action as the only doubleheader weekend of the season kicks off

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEWTON, Iowa, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming today announced that the Lottery.com and driver trio will be competing at the“Fastest Short Track on the Planet” this weekend. The race is set to deliver high-speed drama as both the NTT INDYCAR Series and INDY NXT by Firestone return for a high-stakes weekend at the Iowa Speedway. The 0.875-mile tri-oval will host INDYCAR's only doubleheader of the season, alongside the second oval race of the year for INDY NXT – putting drivers and teams under intense physical and mental pressure.

PREMA Racing enters the weekend looking to build on its recent momentum. After testing at the Iowa oval in late June, the team is optimistic about its prospects across both races. British star Callum Ilott, who has a best finish of P11 at Iowa, returns alongside teammate Robert Shwartzman, who continues to gain confidence on ovals following a strong performance earlier this season.

“Iowa Speedway is an intense track and there is no room for error,” said Piers Phillips, CEO of PREMA Racing INDYCAR. “Short ovals bring a different kind of challenge. We've prepared well and we're going into this weekend with a positive mindset and some valuable data from our recent test.”

Meanwhile, Andretti Global enters the weekend on a high after Dennis Hauger claimed the team's historic 300th win last weekend at Mid-Ohio. With 10 victories, nine poles, and 26 podiums at Iowa across its INDYCAR and INDY NXT programs, the Andretti camp remains a dominant force at the famed oval.

In Indy NXT, Seb Murray prepares for just the second oval start of his career. After a solid debut at WWTR earlier this year where he finished 12th, and a productive test at Iowa in June, the Andretti Cape driver looks to take another major step forward.

“This is another learning weekend for Seb,” said Marc Bircham, Director of .“He's shown real grit and growth on ovals already this year. With Andretti's pedigree at Iowa and Seb's mindset, we're confident he'll deliver another strong showing.”

Weekend Schedule (All times ET)

Friday, July 11

3:30 – Free Practice

Saturday, July 12

12:00 – INDYCAR Qualifying (2-lap average: Lap 1 for Race 1 grid, Lap 2 for Race 2 grid)

5:20 – INDYCAR Race 1

Sunday, July 13

1:20 – INDYCAR Race 2

How to Watch

Live Timing: NBC / Peacock (U.S.), Sky Sports (U.K.), IMS Radio Network

Track Details

Track Type: Oval (Tri-Oval)

Length: 0.875 miles / 1.408 km

Laps: 275 (INDYCAR Races 1 & 2)

Conditions: Physically and mentally demanding with sub-18 second lap times and tight margins for error

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: For additional information, visit or contact media relations at ....