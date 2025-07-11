SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates KLG, DALN, CRGX On Behalf Of Shareholders
NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG )'s sale to The Ferrero Group for $23.00 per share in cash. If you are a Kellogg shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ: DALN )'s sale to Hearst for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a DallasNews shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGX )'s sale to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Concentra will acquire CARGO for $4.379 in cash per share, plus one non-transferable contingent value right, representing the right to receive additional proceeds under certain conditions. If you are a CARGO shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
