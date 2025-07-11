Chronosphere Named A Leader For Second Consecutive Year In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Observability Platforms

Chronosphere recognized based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere , the observability platform built for control, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Observability Platforms 1. Chronosphere was recognized as a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This marks the second consecutive year Chronosphere has been positioned as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant.

"We believe that being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row reinforces the impact we're making on modern engineering teams," said Martin Mao, CEO and Co-Founder of Chronosphere. "As data volumes grow and architectures become more complex, our platform gives organizations the control they need to deliver reliable services, operate efficiently, and scale with confidence-all based on open standards."

Chronosphere's product portfolio includes its flagship Observability Platform and its fully integrated Telemetry Pipeline, giving users greater flexibility and vendor neutrality through open standards like OpenTelemetry.

With Chronosphere, engineering teams can:



Reduce data noise by streamlining data relevant to each role and service.

Focus on the data that matters, reducing data volume and associated costs by an average of 84%. Quickly fix issues through guided troubleshooting and correlation across metrics, logs, and traces. Customers report 50% reduced time troubleshooting and 75% fewer incidents with Chronosphere.

"Traditional observability solutions require you to keep and pay for all telemetry data, regardless of whether it's useful or not; however, Chronosphere turns this model on its head," continues Mao. "Chronosphere was built to weed out invaluable data, so what's kept in the system, paid for, and used for troubleshooting is the valuable data needed to understand your environment and to remediate immediately.

In addition to this recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, Chronosphere was named a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM "Voice of the Customer" report for Observability Platforms. 2 The Voice of the Customer report, based on aggregated reviews from users and decision-makers, recognized Chronosphere as a Strong Performer, tying for the highest overall rating among all recognized vendors with a 4.7 out of 5 score, based on 70 total reviews as of December 27, 2024.

Below are two anonymized reviews of Chronosphere from the company's profile on Gartner Peer InsightsTM:

"Chronosphere: A Comprehensive Solution for Tracking Metrics. Chronosphere provides a wholesome platform for logging and observability. We have used this product to generate dashboards to track various metrics for our services such as latency and QPS. The platform overall is extremely customizable and easy to use. Highly recommend it!" - Software Developer at a $1B+ software company

"Chronosphere should be the go-to for Kubernetes monitoring. Chronosphere is a seamless integration with Kubernetes. For Kubernetes heavy products, it's hard to imagine a better fit." - DevOps Engineer at a $10B+ software company

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the observability platform built for control in the modern, containerized world. Chronosphere empowers customers to focus on the data and insights that matter by reducing data complexity, optimizing costs, and remediating issues faster. Its Observability Platform reduces data volumes and associated costs by 84% on average while saving developers thousands of hours. Chronosphere's Fluent Bit-based Telemetry Pipeline product optimizes and simplifies observability and security log data. The product transforms logs at the source and routes them to any destination without lock-in. Recognized as a leader by major analyst firms, Chronosphere is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including Robinhood, DoorDash, and Zillow.

Follow and learn more at Chronosphere . Follow at LinkedIn and X .

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Gregg Siegfried, Padraig Byrne, Andre Bridges, Martin Caren and Matt Crossley, July 7, 2025.

2 Gartner, Voice of the Voice of the Customer for Observability Platforms by Peer Contributors, 24 December 2024.

