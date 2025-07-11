Community Foundation Of The Texas Hill Country Announces $30 Million Raised Through Kerr County Flood Relief Fund Including $5 Million In Initial Emergency Grants Distributed Today

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary outpouring of generosity, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announced today that it has received more than $30 million in just one week for the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to support flood relief efforts following the devastating storms that swept across the region.

The announcement was made during a press conference held Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Dallas Dougherty Memorial Pavilion in downtown Kerrville, where local leaders, donors and community members gathered to honor lives lost, recognize the community's strength and lay out a path toward recovery.

"The heartbreak we've experienced as a community is profound, but so is the response," Austin Dickson, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, said. "In a matter of days, thousands of donors from across Texas and beyond have stepped up to say: we are with you. This is a moment of collective grief, but also of extraordinary love."

Among the leading donors, to date, are H-E-B, which contributed $2 million, and James Avery Artisan Jewelry, which donated $500,000 to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

"The Butt Family, H-E-B, and the H.E. Butt Foundation have a deep connection to Kerrville and the Hill Country, where our company was founded. We are heartbroken by the tragic events that have devastated our communities," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. "As the community embarks on the long road ahead, we support the Foundation's critical efforts to help rebuild and recover. We encourage others to join us in offering hope, strength, and assistance to impacted families."

"The Hill Country has always been home for us. It's where my dad and mom started the company, where our Associates live and work, and where our story began. Like so many people facing unimaginable loss during this time, we are also grieving a beloved family member," Chris Avery, chairman of the board of directors for James Avery, said. "It's been incredible seeing the dedication and selflessness of first responders and how people have shown up with donations, kind words, and support. We've been overwhelmed by the response to the Deep in the Heart of Texas charm and the outpouring of support from people all over the country and the world. It reminds us that even in the hardest moments, we're not alone. We're grateful for the Community Foundation's commitment to invest as our community recovers. We stand with them to be here for the long haul as we begin to rebuild."

The Foundation also announced an initial $5 million in emergency grants to nonprofit organizations that will, in turn, direct the funds to those in need. These grants will be allocated across four priority categories identified as the most urgent areas of community need:



Support for Individuals and Families: $1.25 million

Support for Local Businesses: $1.25 million

Support for First Responders: $1.25 million Support for Crisis Response: $1.25 million

These grants are already being disbursed to vetted nonprofit partners actively serving affected communities across the Hill Country. For the full list of nonprofit organizations receiving grants, please visit

To ensure future funding decisions are guided by community voices, the Foundation also introduced plans to form a Community Advisory Committee. This committee will include local nonprofit leaders, residents and stakeholders who will help advise on long-term recovery investments and equitable resource distribution.

"We know this is just the beginning," Dickson said. "We're grateful to say we've raised over $30 million in just one week-but the needs are tremendous, and continued support will be critical in the months ahead. Recovery will take months, if not years, but we are committed to walking every step of this journey with the communities we serve. We will listen, we will learn, and we will continue to act with compassion, urgency and accountability."

To donate or learn more about the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, visit .

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life across the Hill Country region by connecting charitable donors with community needs. Based in Kerrville and serving 10 counties, the Foundation manages a diverse portfolio of funds and grants that support local nonprofits, scholarships and community initiatives. Since its founding in 1982, the Foundation has worked to strengthen communities, inspire generosity, and create lasting positive impact for current and future generations.

SOURCE Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

