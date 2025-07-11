On Time Trucking Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification



New York trucking company completes rigorous assessment and audit of operating processes and procedures, receives certification for quality management systems. Reinforces company's 40 years of excellence providing high-security, final mile, custom logistics and specialized, expedited delivery services.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Time Trucking , a leading provider of final mile trucking and logistics services based in Farmingdale, NY, has completed an independent audit and assessment of its quality management practices and procedures and has been confirmed as meeting the requirements for ISO 9001:2015 certification for warehousing and distribution operations.

On Time Trucking, a subsidiary of Fremont, CA-based RK Logistics Group Holdings, has more than four decades of experience serving the Tri-State area providing secure, time-definite, expedited trucking solutions for high-value goods. On Time Trucking is one of New York's most experienced interline freight and final-mile cartage companies with extensive expertise covering New York City's five boroughs, New Jersey and Long Island.

The certification was issued by Amtivo USA Inc., an independent agency accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board . Amtivo employs expert ISO auditors to conduct a comprehensive multi-stage audit and assessment of company quality management systems to determine if they meet global standards requirements.

"This multi-site certification is especially valuable for complex supply chains where precision, timeliness, reliability and security are essential," said Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group. "We are very proud of the On Time Trucking team for their diligence and consistent performance in achieving and maintaining the highest standards of quality management processes."

The ISO 9001 standards provide a framework for ensuring key performance factors -- such as first-time delivery rates and customer shipments arriving accurately on time – are achieved, noted James Bryant, RK's chief operating officer. He added that the certification reinforces the superior quality of On-Time Trucking's services, which include:

Final Mile & Specialized Deliveries - Nighttime & late-night delivery options; final mile cartage services; custom solutions for complex, high-priority, time-sensitive cargoes; white glove residential delivery including multi-person and stair-carry services; heavy haul capabilities.

High-Security & Specialized Access – TSA compliant, certified for hazmat transportation, expertise in protocols and processes for high-security locations such as the World Trade Center, Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center.

Custom Logistics & Expedited Shipping – Expedited service for time-sensitive goods, tailored solutions for efficient on-time deliveries; effective solutions for high value, high density shipments and oversized/heavy cargo; full-truckload, bulk and less-than-truckload services and purpose-designed logistics support for trade shows.

Technology-Driven Tracking & Flexibility -- Real-time shipment visibility, updates and proof of deliveries on demand; with ELD-equipped vehicles; adaptive logistics solutions for rapid response to unique customer needs, route and load optimization and performance analytics to ensure exacting standards are met.

Strategically located with headquarters in Central Long Island, On Time Trucking has long been a dependable provider of custom logistics and transportation services in the greater New York City region, serving a diverse clientele from Manhattan to Montauk. On Time Trucking became an operating subsidiary of RK Logistics Group Holdings in February 2024. For more information about On Time Trucking's services please visit , email us at [email protected] , or call us at 631-694-1154.

About RK Logistics Group -- RK Logistics provides sustainable supply chain solutions for innovative industries. RK's expertise is in complex, high value density, zero fault tolerance, regulatorily intensive products that often require comprehensive services. We offer warehousing, specialty transportation, reverse logistics, manufacturing support, engineering support, hazardous materials storage, handling and transportation and order fulfillment. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to

SOURCE RK Logistics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED