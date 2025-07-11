Multibank Opens Waitlist For MBG Token Bridging Web3 And Global Finance

HONG KONG, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution, has officially opened the waitlist for early access to its highly anticipated utility token, MBG. This marks a significant step in the company's strategy to merge traditional finance with the Web3 ecosystem.

All waitlist participants will receive early access to the token presale and automatically enter a raffle for a pool of 27,000 MBG tokens. Registration is now available on the official token website with a simplified process requiring no KYC procedures or financial commitments at this stage.

Waitlist benefits

The MBG token waitlist presents a unique opportunity to reserve early access before the public sale begins. By joining the waitlist , participants secure their place among the first invited to purchase the token.

The early access program is designed to give the community time to study the project and make informed decisions about participating in the tokenized ecosystem of one of the world's leading financial groups.

Token built on MultiBank's solid financial heritage

The MBG token stands out in the volatile crypto market with its unique foundation-it is backed by real assets and revenues of MultiBank Group, a company with an impeccable 20-year reputation in the financial industry.

MultiBank Group, established in 2005, today holds 17 regulatory licenses across five jurisdictions and serves over 2 million clients in more than 100 countries. With daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion and net profit of $275.9 million in 2024, the company demonstrates financial stability that is rare in the Web3 world.

Notably, the token launch comes on the heels of MultiBank's recent landmark $3 billion deal with MAG Lifestyle Development and Mavryk-the world's largest real estate tokenization initiative. This deal, featuring premium properties like The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside at Keturah Resort, and Keturah Reserve, positions MBG as the next anticipated milestone in the company's strategy, attracting attention from both institutional and retail investors.

Four pillars of the MBG ecosystem

The MBG token is integrated into MultiBank Group's four-pillar ecosystem to maximize its utility:

1. MultiBank FX (TradFi Platform)



Current daily volume: $35 billion

2024 EBITDA: $284.9 million Trading in Forex, metals, shares, indices, and commodities



2. MEX Exchange (Institutional ECN)



Independent valuation: $23.7 billion

First institutional ECN for emerging markets Projected volume: $460 billion per day by year five



3. MultiBank.io (Crypto platform)



Regulated in UAE, Australia, India, and more

Spot and derivatives trading Projected revenue by 2030: $1.4 billion



4. MultiBank.io RWA (Real-World Assets marketplace)



Premium real estate tokenization

Initial portfolio: $3 billion Expansion to $10 billion in assets



MBG holders gain access to benefits across the entire ecosystem: from trading discounts and priority execution to staking rewards and exclusive access to tokenized real estate assets.

MBG token benefits

The token offers an 11-tier loyalty system where holders of 1,000 to 550,000+ tokens receive progressive benefits: spot trading discounts up to 23%, fixed staking yields up to 45% annually, and substantial FX/CFD trading discounts up to 22.5%.

The staking program includes both fixed and variable APY options. Fixed programs offer predictable returns from 3% (30 days) to 29% (365 days), depending on the holder's tier. The variable model is tied to ecosystem trading fees, creating a sustainable source of rewards.

Holders also receive priority trade execution, access to exclusive trading pairs including tokenized RWA assets, and early access to IEO listings on the platform. For social traders, the token unlocks advanced portfolio copying capabilities and trading signals from top traders.

At the institutional level, MBG provides on-chain trade recording for full transparency, simplified auditing for compliance requirements, and the ability to use tokenized assets as collateral for derivatives trading-creating a unique bridge between TradFi and DeFi.

MBG token: A window to the future

"MultiBank has extensive experience and an excellent reputation in the market, which allows us to proudly present a new promising project that will ensure seamless interaction between Web3 and traditional finance," notes Zak Taher, founder and CEO of MultiBank.io .

The token also includes a deflationary buyback and burn model tied to platform revenues. The program envisions cumulative burning of up to $440 million over the first four years, potentially removing up to 50% of the total token supply.

Development prospects

The official launch of the MBG token is scheduled for July 2025 with listings on leading centralized and decentralized exchanges. Waitlist participants will receive notifications about all key dates and early participation opportunities.

To join the waitlist and get additional information about the MBG token, visit the project's official website.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MultiBank Group. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

