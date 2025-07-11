Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury 55+ Townhome Community Coming Soon To Danbury, Connecticut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, Conn., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest 55+ community, Rivington by Toll Brothers - The Meadows Collection , is coming soon to prestigious Fairfield County in Danbury, Connecticut. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will offer the final collection of new construction townhomes in the award-winning Rivington by Toll Brothers community. Sales are anticipated to begin in late summer 2025.

Rivington by Toll Brothers - The Meadows Collection will feature townhomes up to 2,594 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms including first-floor primary bedroom suites, open-concept floor plans, optional finished basements, gorgeous outdoor living options, and more. Townhomes are anticipated to be priced from the upper $700,000s.

Residents will enjoy award-winning amenities including a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse, outdoor pools, an indoor lap pool, walking trails, and sports courts for bocce, tennis, and pickleball. The community is located just minutes from premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options. It also offers easy, low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided.









“Our new Meadows Collection will be the final opportunity for 55+ residents to purchase a new construction townhome in the Rivington by Toll Brothers community located in one of the most sought-after areas of Connecticut,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York and Connecticut.“With modern home designs, unrivaled personalization options, and resort-style amenities, this community will set a new standard for luxury townhome living for active adults in Danbury.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Rivington by Toll Brothers - The Meadows Collection, call (855) 999-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CT .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

