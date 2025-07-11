Gujarat: Surat To Develop Two Road Corridors Under Rs 61 Crore Smart City Revamp

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, July 11 (IANS) Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has approved the redevelopment of two prominent road stretches into iconic corridors under the Smart City initiative.

The project aims to not only improve road quality but also create vibrant public spaces that reflect Surat's growing status as a modern urban hub.

The first stretch earmarked for redevelopment is the 2-kilometre-long section from Surat International Airport gate to Kuvada Junction along Dumas Road. The second, more extensive corridor covers 7.7 kilometres, extending from Y Junction to Sosyo Circle on Udhna-Magdalla Road. Both roads are 60 metres wide and will collectively see an upgrade across nearly 1.5 lakh square metres - 40,000 sq m for the airport stretch and 112,000 sq m for the Udhna-Magdalla corridor.

The Standing Committee of the SMC gave its nod to the detailed proposals submitted by Rajhans Infracon, a private firm that had earlier executed the redevelopment of Surat's existing iconic Airport Road.

The new project will be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with an overall estimated cost of Rs 61 crore.

Of this, Rs 21 crore will be invested by the municipal corporation, while the remaining Rs 40 crore will be contributed by the contractor.

The vision for these iconic roads extends beyond surface-level upgrades. The SMC will be responsible for developing core infrastructure, including paved footpaths, safety railings, modern lighting poles, and zebra crossings to ensure safe and efficient pedestrian movement.

The beautification and aesthetic components of the project will be handled by Rajhans Infracon. These include sculptural installations, contemporary design bus stops, artistic traffic islands, themed selfie zones, decorative fountains, and dedicated recreational zones underneath flyovers.

In addition to enhancing mobility and beautification, the redevelopment plan incorporates public engagement features. Space will be allocated for food stalls, leisure areas, and open activity spaces under flyovers, creating multifunctional zones that encourage community use and increase footfall in public spaces.

The integration of such amenities is expected to elevate the overall quality of life and boost local economic activity.

This redevelopment is part of a broader SMC initiative to build a network of seven iconic roads across Surat. With approvals now in place for these two stretches, construction is set to begin shortly.