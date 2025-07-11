WOMEN's PRO BASEBALL LEAGUE ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF FEMALE BASEBALL SUPERSTAR AND TRAILBLAZER KELSIE WHITMORE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Joining the WPBL is not only an exciting opportunity for myself, but even more important to recognize how great this is for the younger generation of girls who play baseball," said. "I am excited to be a part of a league where I feel accepted and valued in. Most of all, I can't wait to compete with other women who love the game as much as I do."

The first woman to sign a professional contract with an MLB partner affiliate league, Whitmore made history in 2022 by joining the Staten Island Ferryhawks of the Atlantic League as a two-way player and played in a combined 24 games between 2022 and 2023. In 2024, Whitmore made history again when she played with the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League where she was a starter and pitched 13 games. Prior to this, Whitmore was signed by the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association in 2016 and has been a part of the USA Women's National Baseball Team since 2014 clinching gold at the 2015 Pan American Games. At the 2024 World Cup in Canada, Whitmore won a silver medal and all-tournament recognition as the pitcher with the best record. Additionally, she was named USA Baseball Sportswoman of the Year in 2022. More recently, she was selected for the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 2025 – Sports and was in the documentary "See Her Be Her" featuring the world's best baseball stars.

Before her professional career, Whitmore received a full-ride softball scholarship to Cal State University Fullerton and, in 2021, was named Conference Player of the Year. In high school, she was the only female to play on the team at Temecula Valley High School. Growing up, she played travel ball and All Stars for Little League.

The WPBL's inaugural tryouts are set to take place August 22nd-24th at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy and will include drill-focused sessions and athletic performance testing during which player evaluations and cuts will take place. On Monday, August 25th, there will be live game play at Nationals Park where final cuts will take place to determine which players will be eligible for the WPBL Draft. Currently, over 450 female baseball players from around-the-world are confirmed to attend the WPBL's tryouts.

In other recent news, the WPBL announced a strategic partnership with Fremantle, one of the world's leading entertainment companies. In addition, Muse Capital was named the official advisory partner of the League with Muse Co-Founder and global women's sports leader, Assia Grazioli-Venier, named Chair of the League.

The WPBL is the only professional women's baseball league in the United States and will launch with six teams in the spring of 2026 and consist of a regular season, playoffs, and championship.

For more information on the WPBL, visit .

About the WPBL:

