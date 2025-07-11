Bright Beginnings Academy Celebrates Grand Re-Opening Of Burnsville Location With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony And Grand Re-Opening Event

BURNSVILLE, Minn., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Beginnings Academy has officially expanded to a second location. The new location in Burnsville, MN, previously known as Little Sprouts Academy is a premier Early Childhood Education center that fosters love of learning in children aged 6 weeks to 5 years, while encouraging kindness, independence, and confidence.

To commemorate this milestone, Bright Beginnings Academy is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and ice cream social on Thursday, July 17th, 2025 from 3 pm-5 pm (ribbon cutting at 4 pm) bringing together families, community members, and local officials. The event is open to the community and provides an opportunity for guests to tour the facility, meet the staff, and learn more about the school's innovative approach to early childhood education.

Bright Beginnings Academy was founded with the mission of creating an environment where children can reach their fullest potential through a carefully designed, child-centered curriculum. With an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.), the school provides a nurturing space where children can explore, discover, and grow.

Under new ownership since 2022, Bright Beginnings Academy has embraced a modern vision while preserving the Core Values that families have come to trust. Led by a new CEO and dedicated leadership team, the academy continues to prioritize top-tier education, a nurturing environment, and outstanding service for children and parents alike.

"As part of our growth and evolution, we've refreshed our brand to better reflect our Mission, Vision, and Core Values for the future," said Tony Riccardi, CEO of Bright Beginnings Academy. "We believe the first five years of a child's life can be more important than their college years. Early childhood education lays the foundation for future success by fostering critical thinking, social skills, and a love for learning. With the childcare industry rapidly evolving and families' expectations growing, this rebrand allows us to strengthen our identity while continuing to provide exceptional care and education."

To celebrate this exciting transformation, Bright Beginnings Academy invites families and the community to its Grand Re-Opening Celebration on Saturday, July 26th, from 10 AM – 1 PM. The event will feature fun activities for the families, food, drinks, interactive experiences, and an opportunity to tour the refreshed learning spaces.

"We can't wait for families to experience the new and improved Bright Beginnings Academy," Vice President of Operations Jessica Sylvester added. "Thank you for being part of our journey-where bright futures start here!"

Bright Beginnings Academy of Burnsville, MN is now open and welcoming new students. Families interested in touring, enrollment, or learning more about the academy are encouraged to visit BrightBeginningsAcademyCC, call us at (763) 402-5239, or email us at [email protected] .

SOURCE Little Newtons

