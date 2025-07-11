Deborah Allen's Trouble In Paradise Goes Digital For 45Th Anniversary

Deborah Allen's Trouble In Paradise

Album is an Americana snapshot of '80s country & beginning of illustrious career for future ﻿Grammy-nominated, chart-topping Delta songstress

- Deborah AllenNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 45 years since its initial release, Deborah Allen is pleased to release the digital version of her debut album, a country classic--Trouble In Paradise , featuring the standout track, "You Never Cross My Mind." Both were made available today, remastered in high resolution from the original source tapes--for the first time ever--on all digital streaming and download platforms.Originally released in July 1980 on Capitol Records, Trouble In Paradise made waves, climbing to #24 on Billboard Country and #32 on Cash Box Country album charts--a stunning debut for Delta songstress, Deborah Allen, whose illustrious career now includes two Grammy nominations (one as an artist and one as a songwriter), 14 albums, 14 singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts, seven BMI One Million Air-Play Awards ("Hurt Me Bad In A Real Good Way," "Can I See You Tonight," "I'm Only In It For The Love," "Don't Worry Bout Me Baby," "Let's Stop Talking About It," "I've Been Wrong Before," and "I Hurt for You"), and a BMI Two Million Air-Play Award ("Baby I Lied").Trouble In Paradise is a legacy recording and an Americana snapshot of '80s pop-edged country, once lost on the shelves of time but now available for discovery and review by today's generation of digital music consumers with special thanks to Universal Music Digital and SuperVisible Multi Media ."It feels great to know that my music is preserved and offered in the highest quality format available at this time," states Allen. "I was proud of it then and I am proud of it now. I am so thrilled that my first full-length album will once again be heard throughout the world."Ironically, Allen was the FIRST artist to release a totally digital album from Nashville (Let Me Be The First) and first to use over-dub technology to record posthumous duets (with Jim Reeves) even before Natalie and Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable" or duet album.TROUBLE IN PARADISE TRACK LISTING:﻿ ﻿1. "Nobody's Fool"2. "If I Had Known Then"3. "Don't Stop Lovin' Me"4. "It's Cold Inside"5. "Bells"6. "Trouble In Paradise"7. "You Never Cross My Mind"8. "Let Me Down"9. "The Rest Of The Way"10. "Next To You"﻿ABOUT DEBORAH ALLEN:﻿Deborah Allen is one of those rare artists who forged their own path to success and ended up building a world-class career in the process. An extraordinarily talented singer, songwriter, producer and performer, Deborah's unique abilities as an artist may be matched only by her enthusiasm and creativity as an individual. It is that formidable combination of spirit and talent that keeps the Grammy-nominated entertainer in demand.In some ways,“Baby I Lied” confirmed the idea that an artist could have success in different formats with the same song – a precedent that would prove to be years ahead of the crossover trends of today.“Baby I Lied” not only appealed to Country and Pop radio listeners, earning multiple Million Air-Play Awards in the process, but it also resulted in a pair of Grammy nominations for the Delta songstress – one as a vocalist and one as a songwriter.Throughout her phenomenal journey of hits and accomplishments in every facet of her career, Deborah Allen remains true to her vision. From her discovery by Roy Orbison, to her friendship with Shel Silverstein, her work with Prince, Deborah creates art entirely on her own terms. With a distinguished career built on success after success as a performer, songwriter and producer, the dynamic Delta singer from Memphis, Tennessee, has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. That's simply not Deborah Allen's style.

Shelly Mullins

ProMO Image - Nashville

+1 615-516-7620

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.