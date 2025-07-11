Japan Travel Concierge: NANIKOKO's 3 Travel Plans To Boost Satisfaction For Japan-Bound Visitors

We create custom Google My Maps based on each customer's preferences.

Booking Assistant (phone reservation service)

Expanding into New Markets: Meeting Independent Travel Needs with a Balance of Flexibility and Safety

SETAGAYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MiteConnect Inc. (Location: Okusawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Erina Sawashi) operates NANIKOKO, a comprehensive online concierge service for international visitors to Japan.

This month, the company has updated its Travel Concierge Plans, launching three new options tailored to each traveler's needs and budget.



Background and Purpose of the Service Renewal

In the post-COVID era, more international travelers to Japan are seeking highly personalized experiences that reflect their individual interests and values, rather than traditional group tours.

At the same time, many still face challenges such as language barriers and Japan's complex transportation system, which can make travel feel anxious.

To meet these evolving needs, NANIKOKO has fully renewed its travel plans, offering an innovative service that combines the freedom of independent travel with the reassurance of local support.

Overview of the New Plans

■ Welcome Plan ($36~)

This plan, based on the concept of“easy and casual travel support,” is designed for travelers seeking affordable assistance for their trip to Japan. You'll receive access to NANIKOKO's original themed maps and chat support.

■ Personal Plan ($142~)

This plan creates a completely custom travel experience just for you.

We provide a fully tailored map based on your interests and preferences. Combined with concierge support, you can make the most of your time in Japan even on a short stay.

■ Premium Plan ($425~)

Our top-tier plan offers a fully personalized travel experience in Japan. Perfect for long stays or multi-city trips, this plan includes a custom map that's updated throughout your journey based on your preferences and real-time experiences, helping you get the most out of every moment.

You'll also receive in-depth pre-trip consultations, a personalized itinerary, and phone support (for booking restaurants or contacting your hotel, etc.).

How We're Different from Regular Tours

We'll take care of bookings for restaurants, beauty salons, nail appointments, events, experiences, and more - all handled responsibly on your behalf.



NANIKOKO's concierge service offers a unique kind of value you won't find in group tours or guidebooks.

Flexibility and Personalized Support

Traditional tours often follow fixed schedules with large groups. With NANIKOKO, you can plan your own itinerary and explore at your own pace. There's no physical guide with you, but you'll always have online support - giving you the freedom and comfort of a truly personal travel experience.

A Customized Experience

You'll receive a personalized map tailored to your interests and preferences, so you can discover hidden gems that aren't in guidebooks and visit places that truly match what you enjoy. You don't need to follow every suggestion - feel free to pick and choose based on your mood and energy.

Language Support

Using advanced AI translation technology, we can support any language. Although translation is AI-assisted, all messages are handled directly by our local Japanese staff to ensure accurate and attentive service.

Client Success Stories

Here's an example of a Swiss couple, Mr. and Mrs. B, who spent about a month in Japan on their honeymoon.

They asked us about how to send their luggage when traveling from Tokyo to Osaka, and we gave them clear instructions on using a delivery service. When their first-choice sushi restaurant was fully booked, we suggested a similar place and made the reservation for them. They said,“It was an amazing restaurant we wouldn't have found without local knowledge, and it became one of the highlights of our trip.”

All this support was done through chat only. As customers could reach us via WhatsApp or Messenger, it was easy and convenient to stay in touch. Because our service is delivered online, we are able to offer more affordable pricing compared to traditional in-person guides.



For Overseas Travel Agents and Agencies

NANIKOKO actively seeks partnerships with overseas travel agents and agencies. Our service is highly flexible and can be customized to meet your customers' specific needs. Positioned between costly group tours and fully independent travel-which can sometimes make the travelers feel uncertain or anxious-our service offers a new travel option that provides valuable choices for your clients.

Support duration and map coverage for each plan can be tailored according to your requirements. Additionally, with advanced AI translation technology, we ensure smooth communication in your customers' native languages while providing expert concierge support from our local staff.

We invite you to consider NANIKOKO as your new partner in offering travelers to Japan a freer, safer, and more personalized travel experience. For more details about our services, please visit our website below or contact us directly.

Company Information

Company Name: Miteconnect Co., Ltd.

Representative Director: Erina Sawa

Website:

For Inquiries About This Press Release

Email: ...

Erina Sawashi

Mite Connect Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.