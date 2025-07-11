Brian Esser Joins Gilsbar As Senior Director Of Compliance, Corporate Counsel

COVINGTON, La., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilsbar is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Esser as Senior Director of Compliance and Corporate Counsel. In this role, Brian will serve as Gilsbar's internal legal expert, providing strategic legal guidance to support business growth while upholding the company's commitment to operating within legal and ethical standards.

"We're excited to welcome Brian to Gilsbar's leadership team," said Becky Pathoumthong, Vice President and CFO. "As the company explores new opportunities, his legal expertise will be instrumental in protecting our interests and ensuring the continued trust of our clients and partners."

Brian brings a distinguished career as in-house counsel, having held senior legal roles across a variety of industries. He has consistently provided business-focused legal solutions while navigating complex legal, regulatory, and operational challenges for large, multi-brand organizations.

Most recently, Brian served as Deputy General Counsel for ServiceMaster Brands, overseeing legal franchise matters and compliance across six brands and more than 4,000 licenses. Prior to that, he was Chief Legal and Chief Development Officer at Fat Tuesday, where he led legal affairs and spearheaded corporate development initiatives to drive aggressive expansion and EBITDA growth. Earlier in his career, Brian held the role of General Counsel and Vice President of Legal, Risk, and Real Estate at Ruby Tuesday, supporting over 17,000 employees and more than 450 restaurant locations generating upwards of $750 million in revenue. In addition to legal and real estate, he also contributed to accounting, finance, HR, SEC reporting, and compliance functions.

Brian earned a B.S. in Accountancy from Creighton University and a J.D. from the University of Louisville. He currently resides in Metairie, LA, with his wife, Jessica, and their daughter, Cyla.

About Gilsbar

Established in 1959, Gilsbar offers robust insurance solutions for businesses and their employees, including employee benefits consulting, commercial insurance consulting, and association benefits management. Gilsbar is also recognized as an industry leader in professional liability sales and administration.

Gilsbar has been honored by Inc. magazine for its sustained growth, Modern Healthcare and Business Insurance magazines as a Best Place to Work, and WELCOA and the American Heart Association for its proven wellness program available for employees.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Gilsbar, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED