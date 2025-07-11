Insight Global Climbs To #4 Largest Staffing Firm In The U.S. Amid Industry Contraction
CEO Bert Bean attributes the company's steady rise to its people-first culture and relentless focus on delivering for clients.
"We're incredibly proud to now be the 4th largest staffing firm in the U.S., but I'm even prouder of how we got here," said Bean. "In a year when our industry continued to go backward, our people pushed forward with grit, creativity, and heart. They continue to be the reason we grow, the reason our clients stay, and the reason we show up differently. I'm honored to lead them."
The SIA report noted that among the 224 companies included-each generating over $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue-Insight Global stood out for achieving significant growth during a market downturn. The firm's agility, customized delivery, and investment in both staffing and professional services continue to set it apart.
The full Largest Staffing Firms in the United States: 2025 Update report is available to SIA's corporate and CWS Council members.
About Insight Global
Insight Global is an international professional services and staffing company specializing in delivering talent and technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies across IT, healthcare, engineering, and more. With more than 70 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and global staffing capabilities in 50+ countries, our teams of tech-enabled recruiters are dedicated to finding the right talent and technical solutions to help our customers thrive. At our core, our mission is to develop people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them.
SOURCE Insight Global
