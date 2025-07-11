Ammonia Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants
Global ammonia capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 25% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period, as it is a highly versatile petrochemical with a wide range of applications in agriculture, cleaning products, refrigeration, water treatment, and the production of various chemicals such as ammonium compounds and synthetic fibers. North America is set to dominate this growth, due to its increased demand as a fertilizer in the agriculture industry.
Scope
- Global ammonia capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030 Global ammonia planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the ammonia plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Region Ammonia Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock Regional Ammonia Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock Global Planned and Announced Capacity Ammonia Additions Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants by Region New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants
02. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Ammonia Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024 Ammonia Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries Ammonia Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
03. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Ammonia Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
04. Ammonia Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Ammonia Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Asia
05. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in North America
- Ammonia Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in North America
06. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in FSU
- Ammonia Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in FSU by Country
07. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- Ammonia Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in the Middle East
08. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Africa
- Ammonia Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Africa
09. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Europe
- Ammonia Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Europe by Country
10. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Oceania
- Ammonia Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Oceania by Country
11. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in South America
- Ammonia Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in South America by Country
12. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Caribbean
- Ammonia Capacity in Caribbean by Country, 2020-2030
