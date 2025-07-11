Ammonia Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global ammonia capacity is projected to increase by over 25% from 2025 to 2030, with North America leading due to high fertilizer demand. The versatile petrochemical's applications span agriculture, cleaning, and more. Explore global outlook, key projects, and investment opportunities in ammonia production.

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ammonia capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 25% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period, as it is a highly versatile petrochemical with a wide range of applications in agriculture, cleaning products, refrigeration, water treatment, and the production of various chemicals such as ammonium compounds and synthetic fibers. North America is set to dominate this growth, due to its increased demand as a fertilizer in the agriculture industry.

Scope



Global ammonia capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global ammonia planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the ammonia plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced ammonia plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global ammonia industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for ammonia capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region



Key Highlights

Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Region

Ammonia Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Regional Ammonia Production Capacity Contributions by Feedstock

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Ammonia Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants

02. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country



Global Ammonia Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Ammonia Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries Ammonia Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company



Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Ammonia Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Ammonia Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia



Ammonia Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Asia

05. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in North America



Ammonia Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in North America

06. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in FSU



Ammonia Capacity in FSU by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in FSU by Country

07. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in the Middle East



Ammonia Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in the Middle East

08. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Africa



Ammonia Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Africa

09. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Europe



Ammonia Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Europe by Country

10. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Oceania



Ammonia Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in Oceania by Country

11. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in South America



Ammonia Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects in South America by Country

12. Ammonia Capacity Outlook in Caribbean

Ammonia Capacity in Caribbean by Country, 2020-2030

