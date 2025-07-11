Disruptive Themes That Have Driven M&A Activity In Q1 2025 In The Consumer Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover key disruptive themes in Consumer M&A for Q1 2025. The sector saw a remarkable $75 billion in deals, up 84% from Q1 2024, with $59 billion in mega-deals rising 156%. Understand the driving forces to strategize effectively for future growth.

The "Strategic Intelligence: Consumer M&A Deals Q1 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer market in Q1 2025 witnessed deals worth $75 billion, a growth of 84% compared to Q1 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $59 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 156% compared to Q1 2024.

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2025 in Consumer Sector. It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q1 2025 in the Consumer Sector

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Consumer sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Executive Summary

Review of the Consumer M&A Market - Q1 2025

Top Consumer M&A Deals by Sector - Q1 2025

Consumer M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q1 2025

Top Themes Driving Consumer M&A Activity - Q1 2025

Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria

Appendix 2: Top Themes for 2025 in Consumer Appendix 3: Thematic Research Methodology

