Disruptive Themes That Have Driven M&A Activity In Q1 2025 In The Consumer Sector
The "Strategic Intelligence: Consumer M&A Deals Q1 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global consumer market in Q1 2025 witnessed deals worth $75 billion, a growth of 84% compared to Q1 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $59 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 156% compared to Q1 2024.
This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2025 in Consumer Sector. It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q1 2025 in the Consumer Sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Review of the Consumer M&A Market - Q1 2025 Top Consumer M&A Deals by Sector - Q1 2025 Consumer M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q1 2025 Top Themes Driving Consumer M&A Activity - Q1 2025 Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria Appendix 2: Top Themes for 2025 in Consumer Appendix 3: Thematic Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Brigade Capital Management, LP Macellum Capital Management LLC Maruha Nichiro Corp PepsiCo Inc Greencore Group Plc Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd Sycamore Partners Affinity Equity Partners Ltd Salling Group AS Blackstone Infrastructure Partners LP Prosus NV Celsius Holdings Inc Kontoor Brands Inc Sherwin-Williams Co Hyatt Hotels Corp QXO Inc Mowi ASA HongShan Capital Group Flowers Foods Inc Paloma Rheem Holdings Co., Ltd. CVC Capital Partners Plc Family Dollar Stores Inc Seafood Connection Holding B.V. Vngr Beverage, LLC Bakkavor Group Plc Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Yupi Indo Jelly Gum Corp Rimi Baltic AB Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC Just Eat Takeawaycom NV Alani Nutrition Helly Hansen AS BASF Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Nova Sea AS Marshall Group AB Simple Mills Inc Fujitsu General Ltd Serin Co Ltd
