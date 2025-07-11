Du Expands Collaboration With Disney+ To Offer Exclusive Streaming Benefits For UAE Customers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, July, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the strengthening of its strategic collaboration with Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company. Customers with home wireless subscriptions will be granted complimentary access to Disney+ for 12 months, in line with du's commitment to delivering more value and enjoyment.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said:“We have extended our collaboration with Disney+ to elevate the entertainment experience for every du subscriber. With a wide range of acclaimed movies, series, and Originals at their fingertips, our customers can enjoy world-class entertainment whenever they choose. We are also thrilled to see Disney's presence grow in the region and the UAE with a brand-new Disney destination on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, bringing iconic stories and magical experiences to life like never before.”

Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination, offering the greatest stories and something for everyone to watch. From heartfelt classics to the latest groundbreaking hits, Disney+ caters to every taste and age group, making it synonymous with captivating storytelling. New TV series, blockbuster movies, and exclusive Originals are added throughout the year, featuring content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as the general entertainment brand, Star. With a library spanning everything from documentaries and critically acclaimed dramas to comedies and classic animation, there's always something to enjoy on Disney+.

Vasilis Iliopoulos, VP & Country Manager, The Walt Disney Company MENA, said:“We are delighted to build on the strong relationship we share with du. Our collaboration not only delivers on the promise of exceptional entertainment to customers but also reflects du's innovative spirit and customer-first philosophy. We anticipate that this strengthened bond will extend the magic of Disney+ to a broader audience, which remains a cornerstone of our growth strategy in the MENA region.”

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Kid profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.

Whether it's for a burst of laughter with 'Modern Family,' a touch of drama with 'Grey's Anatomy,' or epic blockbusters Disney's 'Moana 2' or 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' Disney+ has got you covered. The streaming platform is available on a wide range of devices, including most smart phones, smart TVs, and desktop/web applications. Users have access to four concurrent high-quality steams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up up to seven different personalised profiles

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.