Melissa Barnes Launches The RISE Methodtm To Help Women Reignite Relationships, Reclaim Identity, And Align Success With Soul
"After witnessing life's most profound endings for over two decades, I realized the greatest tragedy isn't death-it's an unlived life," says Melissa Barnes, founder of Barnes Coaching & Consulting . "Too many women are surviving their success, missing out on joy, intimacy, and meaning. I created The RISE MethodTM to help them reclaim it all-before it's too late."
The need is urgent. According to ForbesWomen (2023), 70% of high-achieving women report feeling emotionally disconnected despite external success. Burnout among female entrepreneurs has surged by 35% in the past five years. Eight in ten women admit to feeling guilty for wanting 'more', even after reaching significant milestones. The RISE MethodTM addresses this emotional gap directly. Over 90% of Melissa's clients report radical clarity and emotional reconnection within the first 30 days.
This mentorship is built for women who appear to have it all-thriving businesses, full schedules, and beautiful lives-but privately feel unfulfilled, disconnected, and overwhelmed. Through this intimate and transformational journey, clients gain clarity, confidence, and the emotional reconnection they've been missing.
Women ready to explore this high-touch experience can apply at melissabarnescoaching .
About Barnes Coaching & Consulting
Barnes Coaching & Consulting was founded by Melissa Barnes , a former funeral director with 20 years of end-of-life care experience. The practice guides high-achieving women through The RISE MethodTM, helping them restore emotional connection, realign with purpose, and rise into the legacy they are meant to lead.
