Kessler Foundation Named To NJBIZ's 'Best Places To Work' List For 12Th Time Since 2012

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As a proud member of the Kessler Foundation workforce, I see every day how our culture empowers people to thrive," said Rodger DeRose, president and chief executive officer of Kessler Foundation. "NJBIZ's continued recognition reflects the passion, collaboration, and purpose that define us. Our team's dedication drives innovation, impact, and a workplace where everyone feels valued and inspired to make a difference."

Kessler Foundation named one of NJBIZ's "Best Places to Work in NJ" for the 12th time since 2012.

Kessler Foundation conducts innovative rehabilitation research aimed at enhancing the mobility, cognitive abilities, and quality of life of individuals with multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, autism, and other disabling conditions. Sponsored research projects are supported by a variety of funding sources, including federal and state governments, nonprofit agencies, and private donations.

The NJBIZ Best Places to Work program honors top employers in New Jersey that demonstrate a deep commitment to employee satisfaction and organizational effectiveness. Employers are evaluated based on a combination of workplace policies, practices, and demographics, coupled with anonymous employee feedback across categories like leadership, work environment, and overall engagement.

"We take great pride in the collaborative culture we've cultivated," said DeRose. "Being recognized in this way affirms that when a workplace is rooted in respect and a shared sense of purpose, it becomes a powerful driver of innovation and lasting impact-not only for our team, but for the individuals with disabilities who benefit from our work."

The NJBIZ 2025 Best Places to Work rankings will be revealed at an awards reception on September 25, 2025, at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ. For a complete list of this year's honorees, visit .

About Kessler Foundation

Kessler Foundation, founded in 1985, is a New Jersey-based nonprofit and global leader in rehabilitation research committed to changing the lives of people with disabilities. By conducting groundbreaking research, Kessler Foundation advances recovery and fosters independence to build a more inclusive and accessible world.

Our team of award-winning scientists develop and test novel interventions to transform care and optimize mobility, cognition, and quality of life for people with traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, autism, and other neurological and developmental disabilities. By analyzing community and workforce participation, developing evidence-based solutions, and funding impactful community initiatives that expand employment opportunities, Kessler Foundation also addresses barriers to inclusion for people with disabilities.

Powered by a dedicated team of almost 200 professionals funded by federal and state grants and private philanthropy, Kessler Foundation is redefining what is possible in rehabilitation care and recovery. For more information, visit KesslerFoundation.

