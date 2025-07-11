Cannabis Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 Key Dynamics, Porter's Analysis, Industry Value Chain Analysis, Policies And Regulations, & Strategic Recommendations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$59.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$132.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Business Landscape
- Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Industry Value Chain Analysis Policies and Regulations Strategic Recommendations
Companies Featured
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. Tilary, Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation CannTrust Holdings Inc. VIVI Cannabis Inc. Cronos Group Inc. Jazz Pharmaceuticals OrganiGram Holdings Lexaria Corp. ABcann Medicinals Inc.
Cannabis Market By Type
- Flowers/Buds Concentrates
Cannabis Market By End-User
- Medical Recreational Industrial Hemp
Cannabis Market By Component
- THC-Dominant Balanced THC and CBD CBD-Dominant
Cannabis Market By Geography
- North America
- USA Canada Mexico
- Brazil Argentina Others
- United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others
- Saudi Arabia UAE Others
- China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Others
