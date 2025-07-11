Chhattisgarh Govt Allows Owners To Retain Numbers Of Aging Vehicles Approves Start-Up Policy
Among the key changes, the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Cabinet passed amendments to the Chhattisgarh Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1991, allowing vehicle owners to retain fancy or choice registration numbers from old vehicles when registering new ones or transferring vehicles from other states, subject to a fee.
However, Government vehicles will be exempt from this charge.
These measures aim to reduce accidents caused by aging vehicles and curb environmental hazards.
To foster innovation among students, the Cabinet also adopted the Student Start-up and Innovation Policy.
The initiative targets 50,000 students across 100 technical institutions, supporting 500 prototypes and incubating 150 start-ups, with a focus on tribal regions and sectors such as agriculture, green energy, and health.
In a move to enhance administrative efficiency, the Cabinet approved the creation of 30 non-numerical posts to grant senior grade pay scales to State Police Service officers from the 2005 to 2009 batches.
Additionally, a joint venture between the state and Pan IIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation was sanctioned.
This non-profit initiative will offer vocational training, foreign language education, and entrepreneurship support to economically weak youth, women, and third-gender individuals from tribal and marginalised communities.
Urban development received a major push with the approval of a Bill to establish the Chhattisgarh Capital Region Development Authority, modeled after the National Capital Region.
This authority will oversee planned growth in Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, and Naya Raipur, anticipating a population of 50 lakh by 2031.
Other significant approvals included amendments to the Private University Act, Krishi Upaj Mandi Act, GST Act, and Land Revenue Code.
The Cabinet also passed a Bill to expedite the resolution of pending tax cases, offering relief to small and medium traders.
These amended Bills will be tabled during the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, scheduled from July 14 to 18, with five meetings planned.
The session is expected to be contentious, as the Opposition prepares to raise concerns over fertiliser distribution and rising crime across the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment