Bar None Auction Expands Sales Force

These hires aren't just about geographic coverage - they're about delivering local expertise, real support and auction strategies that work. For sellers navigating when, where and how to sell, Bascue and Smythe are boots-on-the-ground resources who understand both equipment and the auction process.

Bascue's background is tailor-made for equipment and fleet owners. A lifelong Oregon native, he grew up in the trucking and excavation business and has spent years buying, selling and renting heavy machinery throughout the region. He understands what it takes to manage a fleet, meet project deadlines, and make fast, informed decisions.

Today, Bascue brings that same mindset to helping business owners maximize their returns - whether they're moving one asset or liquidating an entire yard.

Smythe joins the team with deep roots in the heavy construction rental space, having worked with multiple rental companies in San Diego. He brings firsthand knowledge of machine performance, utilization, and resale value.

Known for his consultative approach and results-driven mindset, Smythe focuses on helping customers turn idle assets into working capital. Every auction begins with a conversation - and Smythe knows how to tailor the right strategy to fit each seller's goals.

Bascue and Smythe join a growing sales team that includes Brad Fanini, territory sales manager for northern California and Nevada, and Stephen Petshow, territory sales manager for the Pacific Northwest. Together, they represent Bar None Auction's commitment to personalized service, honest equipment evaluations and auction strategies that deliver real results.

"We're not just adding staff - we're adding value for sellers," said Josh Seidel, president. "Ben and Nathan know their markets, they know equipment, and they know how to earn our customers' trust. That's what our sellers deserve."

Bar None Auction's monthly online auctions attract thousands of active buyers nationwide, creating competitive bidding and fast turnarounds for consignors. And with 100 percent bonus depreciation in effect, many business owners are choosing to monetize underutilized equipment before year-end to take advantage of valuable tax benefits.

Whether you're selling a single excavator or liquidating an entire jobsite, Bar None Auction's experienced team will walk your yard, provide accurate pricing and manage the entire process - from marketing and transport to title and tax documentation.

For details, visit BarNoneAuction.

About Bar None Auction:

Founded in 1993, Bar None Auction conducts premier monthly public auctions that specialize in heavy equipment, commercial and consumer vehicles and industrial support items. Auctions are conducted year-round throughout the Western US including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, California, Nevada and Arizona with permanent locations in Sacramento, CA, Fontana, CA, and Woodburn, OR. The leadership team of Bar None Auction has over a century of senior corporate experience that extends beyond auction services. Bar None Auction is a California corporation headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

