The Haven Detox - West Memphis Opens High-Acuity Psych Unit To Combat Psychiatric Bed Shortage

Addiction treatment center bridges the gap for mental health patients when inpatient psychiatric services in the region are operating at full capacity.

- Awanna Smith, executive director of The Haven Detox - West MemphisWEST MEMPHIS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A treatment center vows to bridge the critical care gap for mental health patients left waiting for open psychiatric beds. The Haven Detox - West Memphis opens a psychiatric hospitalization unit. The new unit provides 24-hour supervised inpatient hospitalization for serious mental illness and conditions such as active psychosis, suicidal ideation and aggressive behavior. The opening is a welcome relief at a time when demand for inpatient psychiatric care is at an all-time high in the Memphis metro area.A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unit is being held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, at The Haven Detox - West Memphis, 410 South Avalon Street, West Memphis, Ark.Private and public inpatient psychiatric services in the region are operating at full capacity.“Our community is facing a critical shortage of specialized mental health services, leaving our most vulnerable residents without the care they urgently need,” said Awanna Smith, Executive Director of The Haven Detox - West Memphis.“This new unit is closing that gap so patients can receive the intensive treatment they need close to home.” This opening is part of a broader initiative to increase access to specialized psychiatric care across the region.Simply adding beds won't end the crisis. That's why The Haven Detox designed this unit to offer a seamless transition into an on-site step-down residential mental health program as patients are ready. Each person receives individual aftercare planning to help maintain gains and ensure support at every stage of recovery.“By combining our high-acuity stabilization services with an on-site step-down program and advanced tools like GeneSighttesting, we're able to craft treatment plans that evolve with each patient's progress and biology,” said Dr. Rostislav Ignatov, chief medical officer at The Haven Detox - West Memphis, who specializes in evidenced-based psychiatric care.The Haven Detox - West Memphis utilizes GeneSighttesting to aid mental health recovery. The genetic test reveals how a patient's DNA impacts their medication response, eliminating trial-and-error prescribing, removing the guesswork and speeding recovery.Comprehensive Treatment for Mental Health DisordersThe Haven Detox - West Memphis offers a range of therapies including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, psychoeducational therapy and trauma-focused therapies. Alongside traditional therapies, clients participate in holistic health therapies like art and music therapy. Patients also have access to amenities such as an arcade, fitness equipment, a game room and chef-prepared meals.Patient SuccessMatt Stripling is an alum of The Haven Detox - West Memphis.“I was in a lot of pain, suffering and desperation,” he remembers, self-medicating to cope with his mental health symptoms. He received treatment for PTSD, anxiety and substance use disorder. Stripling continues to prioritize his mental health and attends weekly therapy sessions. Today, Stripling is thriving. He works and attends school full-time to become a therapist. "I want to help people get out of the same hole that I was stuck in for so long.”About The Haven Detox - West MemphisThe Haven Detox - West Memphis, a division of Haven Health Management, is dedicated to widening access to essential mental healthcare across the Memphis metro area. The center specializes in psychiatric hospitalization and comprehensive inpatient mental health treatment. The facility delivers evidence-based therapies and trauma-informed care.The program is accredited by The Joint Commission and certified as an enhanced-level Community Support System Provider by the Arkansas Department of Human Services and by LegitScript.

