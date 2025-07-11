NCC Ideal For India's Youth: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday chaired the first Governing Council Meeting of National Cadet Corps Alumni Association (NCCAA) at South Block, New Delhi.

Addressing the delegation, the Defence Minister described NCC as a“platform that presents an ideal for the youth of the country.”

He termed the former NCC cadets as strong pillars of India, who are contributing to the nation's development in diverse fields, not just passively but as active drivers.

“We need to include the guidance of our former cadets to accelerate the goal of national development,” he said, exuding confidence that NCCAA will provide new energy and direction to NCC.

He also exhorted the NCC to spread the values and qualities of its cadets to a larger section of people with the spirit of NCC Plus.

“NCC instils these values in the youth who are associated with NCC. Our effort should be to ensure that these values reach those who could not join NCC,” the Defence Minister said.

He further highlighted that NCCAA can be actively associated with nation-building efforts through programmes such as 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', 'Swachhta Abhiyan' and various community development and social service schemes, which will influence a large part of the population.

Commending NCC for its significant contribution in the all-round development of the youth, he said,“In true spirit of its motto 'Unity & Discipline', NCC has always been committed to national unity and nation building. It has helped lakhs of youth, including students from remote areas, to become disciplined and motivated.”

NCCAA is a flagship association of NCC Alumni, which aims to carry forward the work of the world's largest uniformed youth organisation by bringing the former and current cadets under one umbrella and enhancing their participation in the nation-building process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first member of this association, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is registered as the second alumni.

The meeting was attended by Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Department of Education) Sanjay Kumar, Secretary (Department of Youth Affairs) Dr Pallavi Jain Govil, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence Dipti Mohil Chawla, DGNCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Joint Secretary (Training) Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, CEO LD Remedial World Bala Saraswathy Nair and Secretary, NCCAA Col Gagan Sharma.